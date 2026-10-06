HOT PICS! Margaret Josephs, Chris Meloni & Erin Lichy Glam Up for Global Lyme Alliance Gala; Jessica Biel Hits the Red Carpet in NYC
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET
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Margaret Josephs, Christopher Meloni and Erin Lichy came together at the 2026 Global Lyme Alliance Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Club on October 5. Hosted by Erich Bergen, with Rosanna Scotto serving as honorary chairwoman, the evening raised $1.4 million for Lyme and other tick-borne disease research, education, awareness and patient programs.
Meloni, a Global Lyme Alliance Celebrity Ambassador, supported the live auction with a VIP set visit and private meet-and-greet in Los Angeles. The annual benefit brought together patients, researchers, advocates and supporters of the organization’s work toward a cure.
Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner took the stage at the 2026 Global Lyme Alliance Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Club on October 5, presenting the Community Impact Award to Kelley Higney, founder and CEO of Bug Bite Thing. Greiner also contributed two tickets to a live taping of Shark Tank for the evening’s auction, paired with a two-night stay at the Loews Atlanta Hotel.
The benefit raised $1.4 million to support Global Lyme Alliance’s research, education, awareness and patient programs in the fight against Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.
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Dua Lipa was spotted leaving the Chanel Show for Paris fashion Week in Paris this week.
Jessica Biel rocked a sleek black ensemble at the premiere of Matchbox: The Movie in NYC on October 5th 2026.
Family night out! Marylin Dans, Founder & CEO of UR Luminous and the Luminous Advocacy Project, stunned in a champagne gown as she hit the black carpet with her dapper sons, Nicholas and Noah, at the 5th Annual Light Up the Night Gala: "Fire & Light" at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami on October 2, 2026. The glamorous evening kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in support of breast health awareness, early detection and equitable access to care.