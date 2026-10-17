HOT PICS! Elsa Hosk Celebrates Her New Eberjey Holiday Collection in LA, Kendall Jenner and Todd Graves at 818 x Raising Cane’s Tailgate and More!
Oct. 17 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to!
On 10/15 in Los Angeles, Elsa Hosk and Eberjey welcomed an intimate group of guests for an exclusive first look at their limited-edition holiday pajama collection, launching October 18th.
- HOT PICS! Justin Bieber Shows Off His Basketball Skills on the Court in LA; 50 Cent Toasts His New 505 Edition Branson Cognac in NYC
- HOT PICS! Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray and Kirsten Dunst Shine at Chanel Haute Couture Book Launch; Elsa Hosk & Kelsey Merritt Turn Heads at the Allies of Skin x VIOLET GREY NYFW Event
- HOT PICS! Kirk Herbstreit & His Pup Peter Work a Shift at Raising Cane’s Nashville as Blake Lively Pops Up at Her ‘Blake Brown’ Holiday Event in NYC
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
818 Tequila founder Kendall Jenner and Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves attend a cosponsored tailgate at Union Fare in Athens, Georgia, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs’ game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 17.
Actress Nina Dobrev posted one photo of herself wearing the 'Banning Bikini Top' and 'Banning Bikini Bottom' in Black by LSPACE on Instagram.