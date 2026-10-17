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HOT PICS! Elsa Hosk Celebrates Her New Eberjey Holiday Collection in LA, Kendall Jenner and Todd Graves at 818 x Raising Cane’s Tailgate and More!

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Source: Carly Hildebrant; Sophie Sahara
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Oct. 17 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

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elsa
Source: Carly Hildebrant

On 10/15 in Los Angeles, Elsa Hosk and Eberjey welcomed an intimate group of guests for an exclusive first look at their limited-edition holiday pajama collection, launching October 18th.

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kendall
Source: Sophie Sahara
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818 Tequila founder Kendall Jenner and Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves attend a cosponsored tailgate at Union Fare in Athens, Georgia, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs’ game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 17.

nina
Source: @NINA/INSTAGRAM

Actress Nina Dobrev posted one photo of herself wearing the 'Banning Bikini Top' and 'Banning Bikini Bottom' in Black by LSPACE on Instagram.

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