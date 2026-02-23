or
HOT PICS! Prince William and Kate Middleton Shine at the BAFTAs in London; Sofia Vergara and Ashley Graham Turn Heads at South Beach Food & Wine Festival

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Feb. 23 2026

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this season!

Source: MEGA
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince Wiliam of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22nd 2026.

Source: World Red Eye

Sofía Vergara toasts with Ashley Graham while hosting Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village alongside her son Manolo Vergara at the 25th anniversary of the 2026 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, ahead of Ja Rule closing out the day - Saturday, February 21, 2026

Source: Courtesy of Mayfair Grill - Ryan Troy

Celebrity Chefs Rocco DiSpirito and Mayfair Grill’s Giorgio Rapicavoli at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Miami.

Source: Michelson ULTRA

Tyler Cameron hitting the slopes and trying his hand at curling at the Michelob ULTRA Summit celebration in Park City.

Source: Courtesy of Sonrisa Rum

American rapper Fat Joe and Sonrisa Rum co-founder Shareef Malnik at The Cookout hosted by JJ Johnson presented by Sonrisa Rum during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 21 in Miami Beach, FL.

Source: Getty Images/Courtesy of House of Heroes.

Carmen Electra served as Official Ball Presenter at House of Heroes’ The Legends Series LA.

