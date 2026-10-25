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HOT PICS! Gayle King and Van Jones Attend the Paid in Full Foundation’s 4th Annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards and Stars Celebrate Clarins During Austin F1 Weekend

hot pics gayle king van jones attend the paid in full foundations clarins
Source: @clarinsusa; Paid in Full Foundation 
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Oct. 25 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Source: @clarinsusa
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Clarins Celebrates Skin Longevity with Its Iconic Double Serum and New Double Serum Eye During Austin F1 Weekend.

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gayle
Source: Paid in Full Foundation 

Gayle King and Van Jones attend the Paid in Full Foundation’s 4th Annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards at The Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

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Source: Vivian Best/Getty Images for UCLA Health
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Full House’s Jodie Sweetin attended UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 26th Annual Party On The Pier.

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Source: Eze Amos

Yesterday, October 23, 2026, Jessica Lange took center stage at the Virginia Film Festival, where she was presented with the Visionary Award ahead of a gala screening of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” Lange joined a lively Q&A following the film, then introduced a screening of “Blue Sky,” revisiting her Academy Award-winning performance.

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Source: Spotify 

Spotify Presents: COPA DE GOLF (10/24).

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