HOT PICS! Gayle King and Van Jones Attend the Paid in Full Foundation’s 4th Annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards and Stars Celebrate Clarins During Austin F1 Weekend
Oct. 25 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
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Clarins Celebrates Skin Longevity with Its Iconic Double Serum and New Double Serum Eye During Austin F1 Weekend.
Gayle King and Van Jones attend the Paid in Full Foundation’s 4th Annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards at The Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
- HOT PICS! Kim Kardashian Steps Out for the Lucas Museum’s Star-Studded Opening in LA; Anne Hathaway Radiates in Red in NYC
- HOT PICS! Justin Bieber Shows Off His Basketball Skills on the Court in LA; 50 Cent Toasts His New 505 Edition Branson Cognac in NYC
- HOT PICS! Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray and Kirsten Dunst Shine at Chanel Haute Couture Book Launch; Elsa Hosk & Kelsey Merritt Turn Heads at the Allies of Skin x VIOLET GREY NYFW Event
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Full House’s Jodie Sweetin attended UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 26th Annual Party On The Pier.
Yesterday, October 23, 2026, Jessica Lange took center stage at the Virginia Film Festival, where she was presented with the Visionary Award ahead of a gala screening of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” Lange joined a lively Q&A following the film, then introduced a screening of “Blue Sky,” revisiting her Academy Award-winning performance.
Spotify Presents: COPA DE GOLF (10/24).