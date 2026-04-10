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HOT PICS! Joe Jonas, Victoria Justice and More Take Coachella 2026

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Source: Brooke Olsen; Michael Simon/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka
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April 10 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to this spring — from Coachella and more!

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joe jonas
Source: Brooke Olsen

Joe Jonas toasts to Coachella Weekend 1 at the Aperol Day Club with an Aperol Spritz.

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victoria
Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka
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Victoria Justice was spotted outside the Parker Hotel en route to Coachella, channeling early-2000s nostalgia while carrying the SVEDKA Vodka SVEDPHONE, the brand’s limited-edition flip phone.

alix
Source: @alixearle/Instagram

Spotted Friday night at Coachella – Alix Earle accessorized in Kendra Scott, adding the perfect touch to her first desert weekend look.

Styled by non-other than Mimi Cuttrell, Alix’s look channeled off-duty model energy – effortlessly put together with just the right amount of shine, creating a styling moment fans will undoubtedly want to replicate.

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