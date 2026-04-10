HOT PICS! Joe Jonas, Victoria Justice and More Take Coachella 2026
April 10 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to this spring — from Coachella and more!
Joe Jonas toasts to Coachella Weekend 1 at the Aperol Day Club with an Aperol Spritz.
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Victoria Justice was spotted outside the Parker Hotel en route to Coachella, channeling early-2000s nostalgia while carrying the SVEDKA Vodka SVEDPHONE, the brand’s limited-edition flip phone.
Spotted Friday night at Coachella – Alix Earle accessorized in Kendra Scott, adding the perfect touch to her first desert weekend look.
Styled by non-other than Mimi Cuttrell, Alix’s look channeled off-duty model energy – effortlessly put together with just the right amount of shine, creating a styling moment fans will undoubtedly want to replicate.