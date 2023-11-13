Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Kim Kardashian,Zoe Saldana & Olivia Wilde at Baby2Baby Gala in LA, Niecy Nash Hosts Childhelp 2nd Annual Miracles in Miami

Source: getty

Demi Lovato, Sofia Richie, Nicole Richie, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber attended the Baby2Baby annual star-studded gala in Los Angeles. Casamigos served three specialty cocktails for the gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: getty

Poppy Delevingne pops the cork on an Incredible Occasion at Model,pops the cork on an Incredible Occasion at InterContinental London Park Lane – an evening marking Della Vite’s third anniversary with close family and friends in London on November11th 2023.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty for Child Help

Niecy Nash Hosts Childhelp 2nd Annual Miracles in Miami on Thursday November 9th 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: leslie odom

Leslie Odom Jr. and his family enjoy themselves at the Kinder Chocolate U.S. launch event, ‘Kinderland,’ in NYC on Friday, November 10.

Source: Chris Olfers

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NARCAN® Nasal Spray brand ambassador, Emmitt Smith, spotted at the Ready to Rescue tailgate event in LA.

Source: craig b

Smart Tox partner Kat Graham attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on November 7th in New York City.