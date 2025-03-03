or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Chappell Roan Performs With Elton John At His Oscars Viewing Party; Cynthia Erivo Grabs a Post Oscars Meal At Raising Cane's in LA

hot pics march okmagazine pp
Source: GETTY, Raising Cane
By:

March 3 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Awards Season.

Article continues below advertisement
mkzrvcbhyzk
Source: Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

On Sunday, March 2, the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party raised over $8.6 million in support of the Foundation’s mission to end AIDS. Chappell Roan brought the crowd to their feet with an electrifying performance which included an iconic duet with Elton John of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Pink Pony Club.”

Article continues below advertisement
mptfs night before event chair colman domingo writes a love letter to thank first responders for all of their work as he steps into the tequila don julio mini bar at the annual the night before benefit in los angeles on march st
Source: Michael Kovac/Getty

MPTF’s Night Before Event Chair Colman Domingo writes a Love Letter to thank first responders for all of their work as he steps into the Tequila Don Julio Mini Bar at the annual “The Night Before” benefit in Los Angeles on March 1st

Article continues below advertisement
cynthia raising cane
Source: Raising Cane's

An award worthy-bite! Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo indulges in a post-Oscars ceremony Box Combo at Raising Cane’s Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
guillermo rodriguez showing off his new bling on the red carpet a custom bedazzled mini bottle of tequila don julio
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Guillermo Rodriguez showing off his new bling on the red carpet, a custom bedazzled mini bottle of Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Article continues below advertisement
nikcy
Source: Sara Jay Weiss

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gets Ready With Peroni For the EJAF Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Article continues below advertisement
fatjoe
Source: Alexander Tamargo, Getty. Images

Fat Joe toasting his BFF, powerhouse developer Gil Dezer, with a special performance at Dezer’s exclusive 50th birthday bash under the stars at the Bentley Residences Sales Center.

kiki

Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth at the one-year anniversary celebration of Salty Flame in Brickell, Miami.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.