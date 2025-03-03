HOT PICS! Chappell Roan Performs With Elton John At His Oscars Viewing Party; Cynthia Erivo Grabs a Post Oscars Meal At Raising Cane's in LA
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Awards Season.
On Sunday, March 2, the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party raised over $8.6 million in support of the Foundation’s mission to end AIDS. Chappell Roan brought the crowd to their feet with an electrifying performance which included an iconic duet with Elton John of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Pink Pony Club.”
MPTF’s Night Before Event Chair Colman Domingo writes a Love Letter to thank first responders for all of their work as he steps into the Tequila Don Julio Mini Bar at the annual “The Night Before” benefit in Los Angeles on March 1st
An award worthy-bite! Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo indulges in a post-Oscars ceremony Box Combo at Raising Cane’s Los Angeles.
Guillermo Rodriguez showing off his new bling on the red carpet, a custom bedazzled mini bottle of Tequila Don Julio 1942.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gets Ready With Peroni For the EJAF Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Fat Joe toasting his BFF, powerhouse developer Gil Dezer, with a special performance at Dezer’s exclusive 50th birthday bash under the stars at the Bentley Residences Sales Center.
Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth at the one-year anniversary celebration of Salty Flame in Brickell, Miami.