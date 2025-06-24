HOT PICS! Meredith Marks, Andy Cohen, Luann De Leseps Celebrate Pride Month at Wall St Hotel; Rebel Wilson at 'Bride Hard' Premiere in LA
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!
Last night, The Wall Street Hotel brought together New York City tastemakers and celebrities to celebrate Pride Month at Summer Sunset Rooftop Pride Celebration For Hetrick-Martin Institute & Perry Moore Hero Fund Scholarship.
An all-star lineup – Andy Cohen, Cynthia Rowley, PAPER’s Mickey Boardman, Hero Fund’s Hunter Hill, and celebrity manager Jason Weinberg – hosted a joyful, purpose-driven evening celebrating Pride Month, youth empowerment, and community connection, all set against the sweeping downtown skyline at the hotel’s newly reopened rooftop, Bar Tontine. VIP guests included Kit Keenan, Samira Nasr, Luann De Lesseps, Meredith Marks, Aquaria, Samantha Mathis, Amber Ruffin, Carole Radziwill and more.
Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill reunite at the Summer Sunset Rooftop Pride Celebration at The Wall St Hotel, New York on Monday 23rd June 2023.
Dwight Howard at the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel during Fanatics Fest weekend in NYC.
On Wednesday, June 18, 21SEEDS INFUSED TEQUILA brought the heat to the premiere of Bride Hard! Guests were treated to an exclusive screening of the action-packed film, followed by a lively afterparty featuring signature 21Seeds cocktails, the bold Spicy Margarita, and the refreshingly zesty Paloma, keeping the celebration going well into the night.
Big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton and military jet fighter pilot Daniel Robinson star in DAWN READY film which uncovers two modern-day heroes’ unstoppable drive to push the boundaries of their careers and training, premieres on June 22.
Dustin Drai alongside Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson to celebrate the grand opening of Drai’s Supper Club, the celebrated hospitality brand’s first ever New York location.
Rapper Fabolous spotted dining at Casa Matilda, South of Fifth’s premier fine dining restaurant and lounge.
DJ Shawna, official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, gets the crowd hyped at the BAND-AID® Brand Sound Waves DJ Series during Summerfest 2025.