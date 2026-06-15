PHOTOS HOT PICS! Timothée Chalamet Leads Celebrity Celebration of the Knicks' Championship Win While Tom Holland and Zendaya Shine at the Madrid Premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Source: MEGA OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer! OK! Staff June 15 2026, Updated 9:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

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Source: MEGA

Tom Holland And Zendaya Attend 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere in Madrid, Spain on June 15th 2026

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Source: MEGA

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges #25 and Timothee Chalamet hold up The New York Post Champs front page after defeating the Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Championship.

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Source: BFA

Travis Scott , Quavo Celebrated Pacha New York’s Arrival at UNLOCKED . Pre-Opening Celebration Marks the First Chapter of Pacha New York’s Arrival in Brooklyn Ahead of Opening Weekend

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Source: Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods toasts the champion New York Knicks with her lucky orange bag and her new must-have accessory: orange poppi soda.

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Source: MOVI INC

Lay’s is taking an iconic, bright yellow (and literal) Bandwagon on tour across the U.S. to celebrate the summer of soccer. Up first? L.A. Live on June 12, 2026 with sports icon Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

Source: Psycho Bunny