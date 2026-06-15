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HOT PICS! Timothée Chalamet Leads Celebrity Celebration of the Knicks' Championship Win While Tom Holland and Zendaya Shine at the Madrid Premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

HOT PICS JUNE 2026
Source: MEGA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

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June 15 2026, Updated 9:41 a.m. ET

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

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zendaya tom
Source: MEGA
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Tom Holland And Zendaya Attend 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere in Madrid, Spain on June 15th 2026

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timmy
Source: MEGA

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges #25 and Timothee Chalamet hold up The New York Post Champs front page after defeating the Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Championship.

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travis scott quavo bfa
Source: BFA

    Travis Scott , Quavo Celebrated Pacha New York’s Arrival at UNLOCKED . Pre-Opening Celebration Marks the First Chapter of Pacha New York’s Arrival in Brooklyn Ahead of Opening Weekend

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jordyn poppi
Source: Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods toasts the champion New York Knicks with her lucky orange bag and her new must-have accessory: orange poppi soda.

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movia
Source: MOVI INC

Lay’s is taking an iconic, bright yellow (and literal) Bandwagon on tour across the U.S. to celebrate the summer of soccer. Up first? L.A. Live on June 12, 2026 with sports icon Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

fathers day launch
Source: Psycho Bunny

Roy Choi, Denzel Perryman, Michael Gideon and Abner Ramirez are celebrating the fathers and family bonds that helped shape them in Psycho Bunny’s Father’s Day campaign, This Is Generational Wealth. The heartfelt campaign redefines the meaning of legacy, shifting the focus from financial success to the values, traditions and connections passed down through generations. Featured alongside their loved ones, chef Roy Choi poses with his father Suu, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman appears with his daughter Evee, vintage car enthusiast Michael Gideon is joined by his son Clay and father Curt, while musician Abner Ramirez shares the spotlight with his son Joaquin.

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