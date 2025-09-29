HOT PICS! Cardi B Lights Up the Global Citizen Festival in NYC While Denise Richards Reunites with ‘Starship Troopers’ Cast at LA Comic Con

Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Fall Season!

Source: MEGA

Rapper CARDI B peformed at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival held at the Great Lawn in Central Park, NYC on September 27th 2025.

Source: Courtesy of Kiki on The River

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp rang in his 21st birthday on September 27th with dinner for two with his twin sister Chloe Schnapp at Miami hotspot Kiki on The River. The twins celebrated by dining on Greek dishes like Greek salads, Pikilia, and Mezze Rigatoni while overlooking yachts docked at Kiki on The River’s outdoor patio.

Source: @leo_thevisualist

RHONY OG Kelly Killoren Bensimon with her best friend, designer Melissa Odabash (right), at Odabash’s 25-year anniversary NYFW showcase, joined by TV personality and founder of The MD Effect, Matt Dillon (far right), and his fiancé, fashion industry maverick Igor Pacemski (left)

Source: The Lions

The Lions CEO Julia Kisla Taylor, who co-hosted the Fashion 4 Development First Ladies Luncheon, posed alongside F4D Founder Evie Evangelou at the Pierre Hotel in NYC on Sept. 23.

Source: ADINAYEV

Ty Dolla $ign joined Quavo on stage during his performance at E11EVEN Miami to preview new music on Saturday, September 27.

Source: Ruben Correa/WRE

Luminous Global Founder and CEO Marylin Dans and Supermodel and Real Housewives of New York OG star Kelly Killoren Bensimon kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by attending Luminous Global’s 4th Annual Light Up the Night gala, benefiting the Luminous Advocacy Project, at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove on September 26.

Source: Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Holly Robinson Peete attends FreeRent LA’s inaugural “Wings of Gratitude: A Night FreeRent LA Takes Flight” Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Source: Gonzalo Marroquín/Getty Images for Ballantines PR

This weekend, His Majesty’s Consul General Paul J G Rennie OBE hosted an intimate afternoon tea at the British Residence to celebrate the recent investiture of Sarah Robarts MBE (Founder and President Ballantines PR) The gathering brought together an extraordinary group of leaders, creatives, and changemakers, including, Sandra Stern (Vice Chairman of Lionsgate Television Group), Zhang Xin (Co-Founder of SOHO China & Founder of Closer Media), Shantell Martin (Visual Artist & Adjunct Professor), Oliver Trevena (Brtish Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur) Nigel Daly (President, North America of Screen International & Chairman of BritWeek), and many more.

Source: Dickel

Country star Maggie Rose dropped by the Dickel Dive Bar to give fans an exclusive set.

Source: Foxwoods Resort Casino

At Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 winner and Executive Chef of Hell’s Kitchen Foxwoods, Kyle Timpson, posed with the stars of Gordon Ramsay’s hit FOX series for the season premiere watch party of Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States on September 25 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Source: Rissa & Quan

YouTube Stars Rissa & Quan celebrate their join bachelor/bachelorette parties at Palms Las Vegas Resort.

Source: Ben Rosser, Courtesy of LOUIS XIII Cognac.

Chloe Flower raises a glass with LOUIS XIII at Maison Barnes to mark the U.S. unveiling of Art de la Table porcelain collections.

Source: Courtesy of Pash & Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay

Pash Skin Protection & Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay Co-Hosted an Evening of Music, Conversation, and Care at S.O.L in West Hollywood on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Source: General Mills