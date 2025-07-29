or
HOT PICS! Anne Hathaway Stops Traffic While Filming 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel in NYC; Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson Shoot Their New Film Together in Manhattan

Source: MEGA;XNY/Star Max/GC
July 29 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this summer!

anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway dodges traffic while filming scenes for the 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel on July 28th in NYC.

katie pacey
Source: XNY/Star Max/GC

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson spotted filming Happy Hours in NYC with Bugaboo’s Fox 5 Renew stroller.

superman
Source: DQ

DQ® invited the cast of Superman to meet Children's Miracle Network Hospitals kids ahead of Miracle Treat Day on July 31, when at participating U.S. DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. 

tom brady
Source: Romain Maurice

loveisland
Source: Cerca

Hot New Dating App Cerca Brings Romance to Soho with Public Love Island Inspired Dating Game Hosted by Former Cast Members Chazz and Bria Bryant.

chefmichaelsimon
Source: Frontgate

Chef Michael Symon Launches Travel-Inspired Gourmet Entertaining Collection with Frontgate.

gavin
Source: Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin'

Today, Dunkin’ teamed up with Gavin Casalegno to launch their new Golden Hour Refresher with a playful social video, “King of Summer.”

soccer
Source: Courtesy of Guinness

Bournemouth players Marcos Senesi and Luis Sinisterra visited the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago on July 28 to celebrate the Premier League Summer Series kickoff.

yankee
Source: Photos courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Lighthouse Guild

On Monday, July 28th, Lighthouse Guild joined The New York Yankees on field at Yankee Stadium to recognize the ongoing importance of promoting equal rights and access for people with disabilities by commemorating the 35th Signing of the ADA. Lighthouse Guild, right here in New York City, is an organization that is dedicated to empowering people who are blind or visually impaired to live fully and independently.

Lighthouse Guild CEO Thomas Panek and Lighthouse Guild Lightning blind baseball players Kiana Glanton and Terrell Dobbins took part in the ceremony.

keke
Source: The Children’s Place

Keke Palmer, her son Leo, and The Children’s Place have teamed up for the ultimate back-to-school collection, and the campaign is now shoppable!

Marking his first-ever campaign debut, Leo stars alongside his mom Keke in this heartwarming and stylish Back-to-School moment from The Children’s Place.

The playful new shoot, captures real-life parenting energy, joyful chemistry, and back-to-school style from a duo who knows how to have fun with fashion. Styled by Keke herself, the campaign features her handpicked looks for Leo and his friends — mixing bold prints, comfy fits, and classroom-ready pieces that blend style with functionality.

sofia
Source: Reebok

Style icon Sofia Richie Grainge is once again proving that the Reebok Classic AZ is the must-have sneaker of the season. Spotted this summer in the just-launched Green & Pink colorway, Sofia continues to show us how to style the Classic AZ effortlessly - whether she's keeping it casual or dressing things up!

tom
Source: Romain Maurice

Tom Brady celebrates the launch of his new series, Built In Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, at Soho Beach House in Miami on July 28th.

Built In Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, is available on Prime Video worldwide on August 1, and follows the players, staff, and owners of Birmingham City Football Club during the record-breaking 2024/25 season.

