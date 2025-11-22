or
HOT PICS! F1 Fever Hits Vegas — Kyle Cooke Celebrates at The Venetian’s 'Velocity Club'; Paris Hilton Shines at T-Mobile Grand Prix Event

F1 Las Vegas Weekend Hot Pics
Source: Courtesy of Venetian Resorts; @AshleyOsborn

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about for F1 Weekend in Las Vegas

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Las Vegas turned into a celebrity playground as stars flocked to the Strip for the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

From 'Summer House' star Kyle Cooke at The Venetian’s Velocity Club to Paris Hilton kicking off the festivities in style, OK! has all the hottest photos from F1’s takeover of Vegas.

Scroll Down to see all the hottest pics from F1 Las Vegas

kylecooke
Source: Courtesy of Venetian Resorts

Bravo's 'Summer House' star Kyle Cooke kicked off F1 Weekend at The Venetian Resort’s Velocity Club, striking a pose at the exclusive entrance perched above the iconic canals. Inside, celebs and VIPs soaked up premium race views while indulging in standout bites from The Venetian's top restaurants like COTE,Via Via Food Hall, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Gjelina, Mott 32, and Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. The Venetian's Velocity Club was one of the hottest tickets on the Strip all weekend long with its unrivaled vantage point view of the race track.

jasontartick
Source: Courtesy of Venetian Resorts

Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick stepped into the action at The Venetian Resort’s VIP Velocity Club, taking in the electric F1 atmosphere from one of the most coveted spots on the Strip.

The sleek, invite-only space buzzed with celeb sightings, luxe lounges, and unbeatable views of the race roaring past below. With nightly culinary showcases, live entertainment, and a nonstop party vibe, Velocity Club quickly became the exclusive hot ticket for celebs and VIP race goers alike all weekend long.

paris
Source: @AshleyOsborn

Paris Hilton at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

brooksnader
Source: Courtesy of T-Mobile

Shaun Neff, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader pose together at T-Mobile's live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

chelsea laurenshutterstock for people and instyle
Source: Courtesy of Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey posed together as PEOPLE and InStyle revved up F1 race weekend in Las Vegas with an exclusive qualifying-night celebration at Lavo at the The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort on Friday, November 21.

marybonnet
Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile

Selling Sunset star's Mary Bonnet and Romain Bonnet at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

jessemetcalfe
Source: Tom Leigh

Jesse Metcalfe soars Into Action At Zapata’s AirScooter Pre-Launch Preview In Las Vegas.

celcius
Source: CELSIUS

'Love Island USA' star Nic Vansteenberghe, was spotted in Las Vegas for F1 Weekend as they fueled up with CELSIUS throughout the race-week festivities.

rickey thompson
Source: Stephan Washburn & Plural
  • Rickey Thompson stays hydrated with evian Natural Spring Water at evian’s Club Hydration in the Paddock during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

