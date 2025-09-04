PHOTOS HOT PICS! Emma Stone Turns Heads at Venice Film Festival; Mary-Kate Olsen Cheers Courtside at the US Open in New York Source: MEGA Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Summer! OK! Staff Sept. 4 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: USTA

Issa Rae was one of the many celebs in attendance for Day 11 of the US Open in New York on September 3rd 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOTOROLA

Motorola has just unveiled the next chapter of its Make It Iconic campaign: Icons Behind the Icons — a new series spotlighting the visionary creators behind today’s most iconic moments, all powered by the sleek design and AI capabilities of the razr family. Kicking off the series is world-renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, celebrated for mentoring champions including Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas and current US Open contender Naomi Osaka.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ADINAYEV

Labor Day Weekend was in full force at E11EVEN Miami with DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal in the DJ booth on Friday, August 29 and Quavo (pictured above) putting on 30-minute performance on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the popular ultraclub.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

NCIS Tony & Ziva Stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly Attend a Special Fan Screening to Celebrate the Series Premiere on September 3, 2025 at Spyscape in NYC

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Araya Doheny/Getty

Bustle Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen hosted an intimate evening to toast Emmy nominee and cover star Quinta Brunson at Alba LA. Charlotte and Quinta were joined by Abbott Elementary cast members William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Matthew Law, and Luke Tennie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: DSW

Heather McMahan pops into DSW in NYC to help celebrate the brands new repositioning.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty for Spotify

Spotify and Steve Aoki Hosted a Playlist Masterclass at Spotify LA on September 3rd 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the exclusive opening of eBay’s ’95 Shop on Sept. 3, 2025 in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: World Red Eye

Last night, Motek, the wildly popular Miami-born Mediterranean restaurant, hosted an exclusive VIP preview of its first New York City location in Flatiron. Media, influencers, and socialites gathered for a lively evening celebrating the brand’s arrival in one of Manhattan’s most iconic neighborhoods. Special guests Julia, Batsheva, and Shlomo Haart of My Unorthodox Life joined friends of Motek to toast its expansion into New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Emma Stone attended the red carpet premiere of her film ''Bugonia'' at the Palazzo del Cinema during the 82nd Venice Film Festival on 28th August 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: courtesy of Sharif Fennell Jr.

C4 Energy celebrated Saquon Barkley Appreciation Day in Philly on Thursday with surprise pop-ups at iconic city hotspots and limited-edition tees benefiting the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

Source: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com