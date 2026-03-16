HOT PICS! HOT PICS! Kate Beckinsale, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Step Out at Star-Studded Oscar Weekend Parties

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Awards Season

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Source: MEGA

Kate Beckinsale at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party held at the West Hollywood Park on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood

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Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday March 15th 2026.

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Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s at his 50th Birthday Celebration at Juniper Garden at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, featuring signature cocktails from Aspen Vodka.

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Members Only: Palm Beach star Rosalyn Yellin was congratulated by Dancing with the Stars alum and judge Derek Hough after winning the Mirror Ball, the Lois Pope Award, and the People’s Choice Award at the Sixth Annual Dance the Night Away Gala held March 13 at The Breakers Palm Beach. The charity event, presented by the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, raised $1.3 million for Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, supporting financial assistance and services for local cancer patients and their families.

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Source: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters hosted an evening at its Herald Square store in NYC to celebrate the latest installment of its On Rotation series. This in-store initiative transforms retail into an immersive cultural experience through shop-in-shop takeovers, live programming, and interactive moments. Guests enjoyed a live performance by indie-pop artists Thomas Day and Juliet Ivy along with lite bites from Wafel & Dinges, customization activations, and interactive programming throughout the space. The event brought the concept of On Rotation to life, turning the store into a destination for discovery, community, and shared creative experiences.

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Source: Angel Montalvo | Blanco Media Group

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Coco & Breezy toast to golden hour at the Aperol Day Club in Miami with an Aperol Spritz.

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Source: Paul Tripaldi

Master of Ceremonies Derek Hough and Paul Tripaldi, president of the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, at the Dance the Night Away Gala hosted by the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope on March 13. Dancing alongside Francesca of Fred Astaire Dance Studios in West Palm Beach, Tripaldi raised more than $16,000 for the nonprofit, contributing to an impressive $1.3 million raised overall during the gala. His performance also earned him the evening’s “Most Charismatic” award.

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Source: mega

2026 Best Actress nominee Renate Reinsve made her Oscars red carpet debut at the Academy Awards with luminous, camera-ready skin created by celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng using Vita Liberata Body Blur and the Pyramid Body Brush. Nominated for her role as Nora Borg in Sentimental Value—her first Academy Award nomination—Reinsve stepped onto Hollywood’s biggest stage with Cheng’s signature fresh, skin-first approach, incorporating Vita Liberata’s cult-favorite Body Blur to deliver soft-focus luminosity and a seamless, airbrushed finish. The hydrating, transfer-resistant body makeup helps blur uneven tone while adding radiant warmth to the décolletage and body—making it a trusted final step for red carpet moments where high-definition photography and couture gowns require flawless, long-lasting skin.

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Source: Alison Su

Mikayla Nogueira poses with Snif co-founders Bryan Edwards and Phil Riportella at the celebration launch party for their collaboration fragrance, Only Sunshine ($68) — Mikayla’s first-ever fragrance — held at Harriet’s Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn on Thursday, March 13.

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Source: Ketel One Vodka

After a packed year of film and TV projects, business ventures, and major personal milestones, Patrick Schwarzenegger is finally taking a day off – and he’s sharing exactly how he likes to spend it. Today, Ketel One Vodka is debuting a new creative campaign starring Patrick in his role as the brand’s Spirit Advisor, titled “The Spirit Advisor’s Day Off.” The social-first video series follows Patrick as he swaps a busy schedule for a slower-paced day filled with his favorite simple pleasures: brunch with friends, tee times on the golf course, and lounging poolside. Along the way, Patrick shows how he unwinds with some of his go-to martinis including the Espresso Martini, Dirty Martini, and a fresh seasonal twist – the Tomatini – highlighting how cocktail culture is moving into daytime social moments.

Source: Vivien Kililea, Getty Images