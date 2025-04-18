PHOTOS HOT PICS! 'RHOM' Stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova Attend Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami; Kelsey Merritt at Ralph Lauren Fall Runway Show in NY Source: GETTY;BFA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Source: GETTY

Real Housewives of Miami’s Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova, attend the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 17, 2025. Following the opening rounds of the Arabian Horse Class competition, guests gathered for an exclusive beachfront ceremony where 17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting took the stage for a thrilling 45-minute set, performing a collection of his most iconic hits. VIP guests of the event included Jeff Bezos, Mario Carbone, and FIFA World Cup President Gianni Infantino.

Source: Full Picture

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan hosted a celebration for Phil Stutz and co-author Elise Loehnen, new book True and False Magic: A Tools Workbook. They were joined by Harrison Ford who arrived with Shrinking co-star Christa Miller.

Source: BFA

Kelsey Merritt attends the Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 Runway Show in New York.

Source: Michael Simon/Getty

Carmelo Anthony at The Travel Agency Fifth Ave Store in NYC.

Source: Angela Pham

Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to HBO's Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin specialty cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.

Source: MOVI INC

Jake From State Farm spotted at Coachella in a custom Cactus Jack x State Farm varsity jacket, available to win through a State Farm sweepstakes on-site at the festival.

Source: PayPal

Will Ferrell rides a swan and uses PayPal checkout to pay for his nacho delivery in PayPal’s new ad—showing just how easy it is to pay your own way, anytime, anywhere. The spot highlights the choice and flexibility of checking out with PayPal with the option to pay now or with Buy Now Pay Later – just in time for Spring shopping and a seasonal wardrobe refresh.

Source: Quinn Tucker

Brandon Edelman Celebrates the Launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk in Venice, CA.

Source: Kursza

CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends.

Source: Heidi Green

Last night, 100 menopausal Upper East Siders descended upon STK last night to be enlightened by Lyss Stern, Divamoms, in conversation with TV anchor Tamsen Fadal about her highly anticipated NY Times best-selling book, How to Menopause. The ladies enjoyed cocktails to take the edge off those flashes while offering Tamsen a warm welcome for devoting 18 months to researching the book by interviewing over 100 doctors.

Source: BFA