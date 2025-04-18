or
HOT PICS! 'RHOM' Stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova Attend Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami; Kelsey Merritt at Ralph Lauren Fall Runway Show in NY

Source: GETTY;BFA
April 18 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

real housewives of miamis kiki barth and julia lemigova attend the global champions arabians tour miami beach presented by qatar airways on april
Source: GETTY

Real Housewives of Miami’s Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova, attend the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 17, 2025. Following the opening rounds of the Arabian Horse Class competition, guests gathered for an exclusive beachfront ceremony where 17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting took the stage for a thrilling 45-minute set, performing a collection of his most iconic hits. VIP guests of the event included Jeff Bezos, Mario Carbone, and FIFA World Cup President Gianni Infantino.

harrisonford
Source: Full Picture

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan hosted a celebration for Phil Stutz and co-author Elise Loehnen, new book True and False Magic: A Tools Workbook. They were joined by Harrison Ford who arrived with Shrinking co-star Christa Miller.

kelseymerrit
Source: BFA

Kelsey Merritt attends the Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 Runway Show in New York.

carmelo
Source: Michael Simon/Getty

Carmelo Anthony at The Travel Agency Fifth Ave Store in NYC.

patrick
Source: Angela Pham

Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to HBO's Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin specialty cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.

movia
Source: MOVI INC
Jake From State Farm spotted at Coachella in a custom Cactus Jack x State Farm varsity jacket, available to win through a State Farm sweepstakes on-site at the festival.

will ferrel paypal
Source: PayPal

Will Ferrell rides a swan and uses PayPal checkout to pay for his nacho delivery in PayPal’s new ad—showing just how easy it is to pay your own way, anytime, anywhere. The spot highlights the choice and flexibility of checking out with PayPal with the option to pay now or with Buy Now Pay Later – just in time for Spring shopping and a seasonal wardrobe refresh.

brandon
Source: Quinn Tucker 

Brandon Edelman Celebrates the Launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk in Venice, CA.

two friends
Source: Kursza

CELSIUS and Breakaway host a surprise pop-up experience featuring a DJ set from Two Friends.

menopause
Source: Heidi Green

Last night, 100 menopausal Upper East Siders descended upon STK last night to be enlightened by Lyss Stern, Divamoms, in conversation with TV anchor Tamsen Fadal about her highly anticipated NY Times best-selling book, How to Menopause. The ladies enjoyed cocktails to take the edge off those flashes while offering Tamsen a warm welcome for devoting 18 months to researching the book by interviewing over 100 doctors.

bball
Source: BFA

Last night, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons hosted an exclusive celebration spotlighting MIND GAMES, the luxury fragrance house redefining the category through strategy, storytelling, and sensory immersion.

The evening marked the brand’s expanded partnership with Neiman Marcus, commemorating the exclusive launch of its latest scent collection, Perfumer Extraordinaire, and unveiling a striking new installation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark—complete with immersive, chess-inspired customer programming.

Co-hosted with Neiman Marcus, the event brought together Dallas’ top tastemakers, media, and fragrance aficionados for an intimate evening of cocktails and first access to the MIND GAMES activation. Guests experienced the artistry of the brand’s bold formulations and rare ingredients while mingling with Parsons and co-founders Alex and Mariana Shalbaf, the visionary duo behind the house.

The celebration drew an impressive mix of pro athletes and rising stars—including Malik Jefferson, Miles Sanders, Jourdan Lewis, Princeton Fant, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Donovan Williams, and Isaiah Todd—alongside reality TV standouts Dr. Tiffany Moon and LeeAnne Locken, amplifying the night’s star power and cultural relevance.

