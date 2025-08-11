or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Vacation in St Tropez; The Jonas Brothers Perform Their New Album at Rockefeller Plaza in NYC

hot pics ok august pp
Source: MEGA
Profile Image

Aug. 11 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this summer!

Article continues below advertisement
chace crawford kelsey merrit
Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt enjoyed shopping holding hands while vacationing in Saint Tropez on 6th August 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas performed on the Today Show held at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on 8th August 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
rickross
Source: Courtesy of Amanda Barona photography

Rick Ross and girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick at the official launch event for the RR22 Collection.The evening's festivities took place at the at the G7 Rooftop inside Dolce by Wyndham Hotel in Hollywood, Florida and featured a high-energy runway reveal, cocktails, elevated bites, and a curated guest list of celebrities, musicians, and industry tastemakers.

Article continues below advertisement
naomiwatts bfa
Source: BFA

Naomi Watts attended an intimate evening event to celebrate Saks on Amazon, a storefront offering a refined luxury assortment curated by Saks Fifth Avenue within Luxury Stores at Amazon. The event was held in East Hampton on August 7th.

Article continues below advertisement
shooter mcgavin fans
Source: Subway

Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald attended Subway’s Happy Place immersive experience in Santa Monica, celebrating the iconic movie partnership with fans.

Article continues below advertisement
kourty
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram story with her 217M followers wearing KNESKO’s Gold Repair Face Mask, sipping from a mug (and covering her wedding ring) flying high in the sky!

Article continues below advertisement
selena
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez stunned in a striking red Cult Gaia dress in her latest Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
lorraine
Source: Rob Rich

Lorraine Bracco at the Speak Loud luncheon hosted by Louise & Joe Isidori at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton in support of H.O.W. – Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper on August 6th.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie
Source: Photos courtesy of Dove

Dove is coming together with Gotham FC and Kylie Kelce to champion body confidence for those who need it most with their new "Fans of Confidence" film. With 50% of girls dropping out of sports due to low body confidence, it’s never been more Important to #KeepHerConfident and #KeepHerInTheGame.

Article continues below advertisement
erin
Source: Rob Rich

Founder of the Green Vision Amy Green and Erin Lichy at the Under The Stars Clambake in collaboration with Femme House in Southampton.

Article continues below advertisement
biebs
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

  • Justin Bieber kept it effortlessly cool in a Brilliant Earth Chain Necklace while posing for a selfie with Hailey on Sunday - a casual flex to his 294M+ followers.

    • Article continues below advertisement
    anikka
    Source: Tina Rainey

    Annika Wooton, one of America’s fastest female speed painters, sits courtside at the Connecticut Suns WNBA game after painting “Wicked” themed painting during their halftime show.

    Article continues below advertisement
    erin
    Source: SamsungmobileUSA

    ICYMI: On August 7th, global actor and hit singer-songwriter Eric Nam popped up at the Samsung Galaxy Experience Space to interact with fans, pose for photos, and showed love for the latest tech from Samsung including the Z Flip7, Z Fold7, and Galaxy Watch8.

    Article continues below advertisement
    blake
    Source: Kelsey Brunner Photography

    Blake Gray and Kendall Washington attend Up In The Sky Music Festival with Saint James Iced Tea.

    Article continues below advertisement
    hp
    Source: Courtesy of Back Door Donuts

    Actress Issa Rae grabs donuts at Back Door Donuts in Martha’s Vineyard.

    babylist
    Source: Babylist

    Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard Visit the Babylist Showroom Before Welcoming Baby Girl.

    More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.