HOT PICS! Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Vacation in St Tropez; The Jonas Brothers Perform Their New Album at Rockefeller Plaza in NYC
Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt enjoyed shopping holding hands while vacationing in Saint Tropez on 6th August 2025.
Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas performed on the Today Show held at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on 8th August 2025.
Rick Ross and girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick at the official launch event for the RR22 Collection.The evening's festivities took place at the at the G7 Rooftop inside Dolce by Wyndham Hotel in Hollywood, Florida and featured a high-energy runway reveal, cocktails, elevated bites, and a curated guest list of celebrities, musicians, and industry tastemakers.
Naomi Watts attended an intimate evening event to celebrate Saks on Amazon, a storefront offering a refined luxury assortment curated by Saks Fifth Avenue within Luxury Stores at Amazon. The event was held in East Hampton on August 7th.
Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald attended Subway’s Happy Place immersive experience in Santa Monica, celebrating the iconic movie partnership with fans.
Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram story with her 217M followers wearing KNESKO’s Gold Repair Face Mask, sipping from a mug (and covering her wedding ring) flying high in the sky!
Selena Gomez stunned in a striking red Cult Gaia dress in her latest Instagram post.
Lorraine Bracco at the Speak Loud luncheon hosted by Louise & Joe Isidori at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton in support of H.O.W. – Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper on August 6th.
Dove is coming together with Gotham FC and Kylie Kelce to champion body confidence for those who need it most with their new "Fans of Confidence" film. With 50% of girls dropping out of sports due to low body confidence, it’s never been more Important to #KeepHerConfident and #KeepHerInTheGame.
Founder of the Green Vision Amy Green and Erin Lichy at the Under The Stars Clambake in collaboration with Femme House in Southampton.
Justin Bieber kept it effortlessly cool in a Brilliant Earth Chain Necklace while posing for a selfie with Hailey on Sunday - a casual flex to his 294M+ followers.
Annika Wooton, one of America’s fastest female speed painters, sits courtside at the Connecticut Suns WNBA game after painting “Wicked” themed painting during their halftime show.
ICYMI: On August 7th, global actor and hit singer-songwriter Eric Nam popped up at the Samsung Galaxy Experience Space to interact with fans, pose for photos, and showed love for the latest tech from Samsung including the Z Flip7, Z Fold7, and Galaxy Watch8.
Blake Gray and Kendall Washington attend Up In The Sky Music Festival with Saint James Iced Tea.
Actress Issa Rae grabs donuts at Back Door Donuts in Martha’s Vineyard.
Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard Visit the Babylist Showroom Before Welcoming Baby Girl.