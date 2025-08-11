PHOTOS HOT PICS! Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Vacation in St Tropez; The Jonas Brothers Perform Their New Album at Rockefeller Plaza in NYC Source: MEGA OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this summer!

Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt enjoyed shopping holding hands while vacationing in Saint Tropez on 6th August 2025.

Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas performed on the Today Show held at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on 8th August 2025.

Source: Courtesy of Amanda Barona photography

Rick Ross and girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick at the official launch event for the RR22 Collection.The evening's festivities took place at the at the G7 Rooftop inside Dolce by Wyndham Hotel in Hollywood, Florida and featured a high-energy runway reveal, cocktails, elevated bites, and a curated guest list of celebrities, musicians, and industry tastemakers.

Source: BFA

Naomi Watts attended an intimate evening event to celebrate Saks on Amazon, a storefront offering a refined luxury assortment curated by Saks Fifth Avenue within Luxury Stores at Amazon. The event was held in East Hampton on August 7th.

Source: Subway

Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald attended Subway’s Happy Place immersive experience in Santa Monica, celebrating the iconic movie partnership with fans.

Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram story with her 217M followers wearing KNESKO’s Gold Repair Face Mask, sipping from a mug (and covering her wedding ring) flying high in the sky!

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez stunned in a striking red Cult Gaia dress in her latest Instagram post.

Source: Rob Rich

Lorraine Bracco at the Speak Loud luncheon hosted by Louise & Joe Isidori at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton in support of H.O.W. – Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper on August 6th.

Source: Photos courtesy of Dove

Dove is coming together with Gotham FC and Kylie Kelce to champion body confidence for those who need it most with their new "Fans of Confidence" film. With 50% of girls dropping out of sports due to low body confidence, it’s never been more Important to #KeepHerConfident and #KeepHerInTheGame.

Source: Rob Rich

Founder of the Green Vision Amy Green and Erin Lichy at the Under The Stars Clambake in collaboration with Femme House in Southampton.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber kept it effortlessly cool in a Brilliant Earth Chain Necklace while posing for a selfie with Hailey on Sunday - a casual flex to his 294M+ followers.

Source: Tina Rainey

Annika Wooton, one of America’s fastest female speed painters, sits courtside at the Connecticut Suns WNBA game after painting “Wicked” themed painting during their halftime show.

Source: SamsungmobileUSA

ICYMI: On August 7th, global actor and hit singer-songwriter Eric Nam popped up at the Samsung Galaxy Experience Space to interact with fans, pose for photos, and showed love for the latest tech from Samsung including the Z Flip7, Z Fold7, and Galaxy Watch8.

Source: Kelsey Brunner Photography

Blake Gray and Kendall Washington attend Up In The Sky Music Festival with Saint James Iced Tea.

Source: Courtesy of Back Door Donuts

Actress Issa Rae grabs donuts at Back Door Donuts in Martha’s Vineyard.

Source: Babylist