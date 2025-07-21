HOT PICS! Alison Brie and Dave Franco at Las Culturistas Culture Awards in LA, Nicole Scherzinger Performs Last 'Sunset Blvd' Show on Broadway in NYC
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!
Alison Brie and Dave Franco pose together on the red carpet for the 4th annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards show and afterparty. The show was hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers and celebrated culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year. Casamigos Margaritas was the official drink sponsor of the night.
Jack Quaid and Dylan Efron on the red carpet for the 4th annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards show and afterparty. During the show, Casamigos Margaritas took over the backstage green room, coining it the Teal Room, which was the exclusive backstage hangout for all the celebs.
Prince Royce at RosaNegra Miami on July 16 to celebrate his Imagen Numero 38 cover party
San Antonio Spurs Star Jeremy Sochan trains in Alo Men. Alo Men’s performance line includes fitness apparel specially crafted for comfort and to prioritize Alo’s core belief of movement and is made of sweat-wicking material, designed for peak performance.
RHOM Star Kiki Barth, Robby Rhau, and Pauldine France attend the 2025 Creole Food Festival Miami Brunch hosted at Casa Matilda in Miami Beach.
TRI LIKE A SUPERMODEL: Kelly Killoren Bensimon swim ready in designer GreyVen at the 29th Annual Sprint Lighthouse Triathlon in Montauk to benefit the Montauk Lighthouse.
Global eyewear brand QUAY officially dropped anchor in the Hamptons this weekend, partnering with the iconic Montauk Yacht Club to launch an exclusive on-site pop-up and limited-edition capsule collection.
To kick off the collaboration, QUAY hosted an exclusive summer soiree on Friday, July 18th, with none other than Tinx, bestselling author, podcast host, DJ, and brand partner, on the decks. The sunset celebration drew attendees like Tinx, Shaina Shaik, Tiff Baira, Meredith Marks, Erin Lichy and Chloe Marks.