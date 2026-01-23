HOT PICS! Rachel McAdams Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor — Plus 50 Cent Lights Up Reserve Cup Opening Night in Miami
Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Chris Pratt took in the Clippers Vs. Lakers Game in Los Angeles on 22nd January 2026
Derek Jeter, 50 Cent and Wayne Boich at the Reserve Cup Opening Night Post-Match Party presented by Hard Rock Bet at Reserve Miami Seaplane on January 22, 2026.
An emotional Rachel McAdams received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, CA on January 20, 2026
'Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen attends the College Football Playoff and ESPN 12th Annual Allstate Party at the Playoff in Miami on Saturday January 2026.
Michelob ULTRA returns to the big game with a campaign blending the Super Bowl and Olympic Winter Games. In its latest teaser, “Greg’s Tab,” the brand reveals the mystery skier is Lewis Pullman, making his Super Bowl commercial debut as Greg — a novice skier always picking up the tab at a chalet bar.