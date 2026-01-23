or
HOT PICS! Rachel McAdams Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor — Plus 50 Cent Lights Up Reserve Cup Opening Night in Miami

Hot Pics Gallery January 2026
Source: MEGA;Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Winter!

Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt took in the Clippers Vs. Lakers Game in Los Angeles on 22nd January 2026

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Derek Jeter, 50 Cent and Wayne Boich at the Reserve Cup Opening Night Post-Match Party presented by Hard Rock Bet at Reserve Miami Seaplane on January 22, 2026.

Source: MEGA

An emotional Rachel McAdams received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, CA on January 20, 2026

Source: Getty Images/Courtesy of ESPN

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen attends the College Football Playoff and ESPN 12th Annual Allstate Party at the Playoff in Miami on Saturday January 2026.

Source: Michelob ULTRA

Michelob ULTRA returns to the big game with a campaign blending the Super Bowl and Olympic Winter Games. In its latest teaser, “Greg’s Tab,” the brand reveals the mystery skier is Lewis Pullman, making his Super Bowl commercial debut as Greg — a novice skier always picking up the tab at a chalet bar.

