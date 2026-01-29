HOT PICS! Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Sundance Film Festival as David Beckham Steps Out for Paris Fashion Week
Jan. 29 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
David Beckham was seen entering his hotel during Paris Fashion Week amid his public feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.
Olivia Wilde attends the premiere of 'The Invite' during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah.
Rosanna Scotto and Selma Blair are twinning in Blair’s Benny's Eyewear collaboration glasses while at lunch at NYC midtown hot spot Fresco by Scotto.
Kathy Hilton is loaded with SONIC snacks on January 28, 2026 in New York City.
Andy Cohen was all smiles as he braves the cold wearing his Mackage winter coat while leaving SiriusXM Studios on January 28th in New York City.
Noah Kahan on set during the filming of his music video “The Great Divide,” co‑produced by Mastercard in support of a larger campaign unlocking Priceless Experiences and premium access to his music through The Mastercard Collection on January 29, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Scott Evans attends the Celebration of Black Creators at Grammy House on Wednesday (1/28), enjoying signature cocktails made with PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila is celebrating its first year as the Official Tequila Partner of the Grammy Awards® with elevated experiences and exclusive cocktails throughout Grammy Week.
Tyler Blackburn attends the Brilliant Earth Celebration for its Beverly Hills Flagship Opening on January 28, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.