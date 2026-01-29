or
OK Magazine
HOT PICS! Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Sundance Film Festival as David Beckham Steps Out for Paris Fashion Week

Source: MEGA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to this winter!

davidbeckham
Source: MEGA
David Beckham was seen entering his hotel during Paris Fashion Week amid his public feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.

oliviawilde
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde attends the premiere of 'The Invite' during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah.

selma
Source: Michael Simon

Rosanna Scotto and Selma Blair are twinning in Blair’s Benny's Eyewear collaboration glasses while at lunch at NYC midtown hot spot Fresco by Scotto.

kathyhilton
Source: Sara Jaye/WireImage)

Kathy Hilton is loaded with SONIC snacks on January 28, 2026 in New York City.

andy
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen was all smiles as he braves the cold wearing his Mackage winter coat while leaving SiriusXM Studios on January 28th in New York City.

noah
Source: Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

Noah Kahan on set during the filming of his music video “The Great Divide,” co‑produced by Mastercard in support of a larger campaign unlocking Priceless Experiences and premium access to his music through The Mastercard Collection on January 29, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

scott
Source: Angel Montalvo, BMG

Scott Evans attends the Celebration of Black Creators at Grammy House on Wednesday (1/28), enjoying signature cocktails made with PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila is celebrating its first year as the Official Tequila Partner of the Grammy Awards® with elevated experiences and exclusive cocktails throughout Grammy Week.

tyler
Source: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Brilliant Earth

Tyler Blackburn attends the Brilliant Earth Celebration for its Beverly Hills Flagship Opening on January 28, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

