HOT PICS! Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Sundance Film Festival as David Beckham Steps Out for Paris Fashion Week

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to this winter!

Source: MEGA

David Beckham was seen entering his hotel during Paris Fashion Week amid his public feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.

Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde attends the premiere of 'The Invite' during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah.

Source: Michael Simon

Rosanna Scotto and Selma Blair are twinning in Blair’s Benny's Eyewear collaboration glasses while at lunch at NYC midtown hot spot Fresco by Scotto.

Source: Sara Jaye/WireImage)

Kathy Hilton is loaded with SONIC snacks on January 28, 2026 in New York City.

Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen was all smiles as he braves the cold wearing his Mackage winter coat while leaving SiriusXM Studios on January 28th in New York City.

Source: Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

Noah Kahan on set during the filming of his music video “The Great Divide,” co‑produced by Mastercard in support of a larger campaign unlocking Priceless Experiences and premium access to his music through The Mastercard Collection on January 29, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Source: Angel Montalvo, BMG

Scott Evans attends the Celebration of Black Creators at Grammy House on Wednesday (1/28), enjoying signature cocktails made with PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila is celebrating its first year as the Official Tequila Partner of the Grammy Awards® with elevated experiences and exclusive cocktails throughout Grammy Week.

Source: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Brilliant Earth