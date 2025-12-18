or
HOT PICS! Madonna Goes Holiday Shopping at Miniso in London; Kate Hudson Steps Out in NYC

hot pics okmagazine christmas pp
Source: MINISO;MEGA
Profile Image

Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Holiday Season!

katehudson
Source: MEGA
Kate Hudson is all smiles waving while outside of Live with Kelly and Mark this morning in New York City on December 17th 2025

madonna
Source: MINISO

Madonna was spotted holiday shopping with her daughters at MINISO’s London store, picking up festive finds during a Christmas outing.

jeff goldblum x rams
Source: Los Angeles Rams
On Sunday, Dec. 14, Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum soaked in the SoFi Stadium vibes as wicked plays from Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua powered the Los Angeles Rams to a 41–34 win over the Detroit Lions—and punched their ticket to the playoffs.

julio macias and jessica marie garcia celebrated with tequila don julio at their third annual la posada event on wednesday december
Source: @arvisu-arts

Julio Macias and Jessica Marie Garcia celebrated with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at their third annual La Posada event on Wednesday, December 10.

ashleygraham
Source: Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Takes a pasta making class in NY courtesy of Airbnb experiences.

