HOT PICS! Madonna Goes Holiday Shopping at Miniso in London; Kate Hudson Steps Out in NYC
Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Holiday Season!
Kate Hudson is all smiles waving while outside of Live with Kelly and Mark this morning in New York City on December 17th 2025
Madonna was spotted holiday shopping with her daughters at MINISO’s London store, picking up festive finds during a Christmas outing.
- HOT PICS! Kiki Barth Kicks Off Miami Art Week at Harmont & Blaine Reception; Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson Surprise Fans With a Pub Performance in NYC
- HOT PICS! Kirk Herbstreit & His Pup Peter Work a Shift at Raising Cane’s Nashville as Blake Lively Pops Up at Her ‘Blake Brown’ Holiday Event in NYC
- HOT PICS! Ariana Grande at Golden Globes Nominees Luncheon in LA; Cardi B Takes Center Stage at E11EVEN Miami
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Sunday, Dec. 14, Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum soaked in the SoFi Stadium vibes as wicked plays from Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua powered the Los Angeles Rams to a 41–34 win over the Detroit Lions—and punched their ticket to the playoffs.
Julio Macias and Jessica Marie Garcia celebrated with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at their third annual La Posada event on Wednesday, December 10.
Ashley Graham Takes a pasta making class in NY courtesy of Airbnb experiences.