HOT PICS! Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Rio,Brazil; Dylan Efron & Rumer Willis Celebrate at the DWTS 20th Anniversary

hot pics november okmagzine
Source: MEGA; Mark Von Holden
Profile Image

Nov. 13 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Fall.

rumer willis and dylan efron
Source: Mark Von Holden
Last night in Los Angeles after a star-studded 20th Anniversary episode, Casamigos joined Dancing with the Stars to celebrate their birthday with a bash held on an adjacent stage at Television City Studios. The guestlist was star studded, with current and former pros and dancers in attendance including Dylan Efron, Rumer Willis, Sean Spicer, Chrishelle Strause, Ian Ziering, Lisa Rinna, Elaine Hendrix, Marlee Matlin, Shawn Johnson, Gilles Marini, Kristy Yamaguchi, Chris Soules, Max Chermkovskiy and more. Guests sipped on Casamigos Margarita cans throughout the night, along with two specialty cocktails - the Mirror Ball Margarita and the Spicy Samba Margarita.

lisa rinna
Source: Mark Von Holden

Lisa Rinna attended the party to celebrate 20 years of Dancing with the Stars with a bash held on an adjacent stage at Television City Studios.

kimk
Source: MEGA
Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving her hotel Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

shereezampinoi
Source: Instagram/@shereezampino

Will Smith and his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, came together at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas to celebrate their son Trey’s 33rd birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The intimate, blended family celebration also included Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith. The group dined family-style starting with Caviar Poppers, Yellowtail Sashimi, Spicy Salmon, Tuna Tartare, Vegan Calamari and Oysters. For entrees, they enjoyed Tomahawks, Black Cod, Rib Cap, Scallops and Chicken. Will enjoyed Aperol Spritzes and Jadan drank Mint tea, the rest of the party enjoyed Terlan Pinot Grigio and Freeman Pinot Noir.

skinnydipped
Source: SkinnyDipped

Influencer Yris Palmer doing a mid-week restock of her family’s go-to snack: SkinnyDipped.

