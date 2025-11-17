or
HOT PICS! Luann de Lesseps, Craig Conover & Bravo’s Biggest Stars Hit BravoCon in Las Vegas

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Nov. 17 2025, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this fall!

Luann de Lesseps Visits the Garnier Micellar Museum during BravoCon in Las Vegas on Friday 11/14

Madison LeCroy during BravoCon in Las Vegas at the State Farm Bravohood featuring her iconic Southern Charm-inspired front porch.

Real Housewives Marysol Patton, Bronwyn Newport, and Alexia Nepola were all glammed up for a night on the town during BravoCon in Las Vegas on Friday 11/14.

Myke Tyson & Gianluca Vacchi Celebrate Yamashiro Miami’s Grand Opening on Saturday November 15th 2025.

Jamie Chung visits a Carter’s store to pack care packages for NICU graduates in honor of Prematurity Awareness Month, in partnership with Carter’s and March of Dimes.

Actors Mike Colter & Krysten Ritter celebrate the launch of Niles + Chaz new shampoo & condtioner at Bubble Cuts Salon in Los Angeles on November 16th.

Jamie Chung enjoys a Martell Cordon Bleu Ginger Sesame Old Fashioned over a game of mahjong during Cat Darling's Game Night with the Green Tile Social Club at Phoenix Palance in NYC on Nov 15th.

