HOT PICS! Heidi Klum Turns Heads Dressed As Medusa at Her Annual Halloween Bash in NYC While Jamie Foxx Celebrates Spooky Season in Miami

hot pics halloween october pp
Source: MEGA; Courtesy of Kiki On the River
Profile Image

Nov. 3 2025, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Spooky Season!

heidi klum halloween
Source: MEGA
Heidi Klum dressed as Medusa and Tom Kaulitz dressed as the soldier Medusa turned to stone as they attended Heidi's 24th Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025

jamiefoxx
Source: Courtesy of Kiki On the River

Jamie Foxx celebrated Halloween in a head-to-toe Christian Dior outfit and white campaign hat at Miami hotspot, Kiki on The River. He started his evening on the restaurant's charter boat, Kiki at Sea, where he and a group of friends including on-again-off-again girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp toured the Miami River.

julia
Source: World Red Eye

Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova attended the “Cleopatra”-themed 30th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball, sipping Sonrisa Rum while celebrating an Old Hollywood–inspired evening on Saturday, November 1, in Miami.

dakota johnson
Source: Cobra Snake/Casamigos

Casamigos partnered with PizzaSlime to celebrate Halloween in true Casamigos style. Casamigos was front and center as it fueled Pizzaslime’s star-studded monster mash. Guests including Dakota Johnson (above), Diplo, Omar Apollo, Finneas, Claudia Sulewski, Landon Barker, Aminé, Alex Consani, A$AP Illz, Kid Laroi, Olivia O’Brien, Natasha Oakley, Sydney Carlson, Carter Gregory and more enjoyed dancing, a surprise performance by A$AP Nast and D33J,

jason
Source: Kraft Mac & Cheese

Ultimate 'Pie Guy' Jason Biggs brings his signature humor and charm to launch Kraft Mac & Cheese's boldest flavor yet - Apple Pie.

lance
Source: Adrian Lopez Fernandez

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin chow down on Arby’s Curly Fries and Mozzarella Sticks at their Halloween bash.

