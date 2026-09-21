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HOT PICS! Kim Kardashian Steps Out for the Lucas Museum’s Star-Studded Opening in LA; Anne Hathaway Radiates in Red in NYC

Hot Pics — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Fall Season!
Source: MEGA

Hot Pics — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Fall Season!

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Fall

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kikkardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night held at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Ca. on September 19, 2026.

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Anne Hathaway looks radiant out doing press for new movie 'Verity' in NYC

ciara movia
Source: MOVI INC

Ciara got behind the mic during the iHeart Music Festival to spark candid conversations about women's health and HIV prevention with Gilead.

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