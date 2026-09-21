HOT PICS! Kim Kardashian Steps Out for the Lucas Museum’s Star-Studded Opening in LA; Anne Hathaway Radiates in Red in NYC
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
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Kim Kardashian at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night held at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Ca. on September 19, 2026.
- HOT PICS! Cardi B Lights Up the Global Citizen Festival in NYC While Denise Richards Reunites with ‘Starship Troopers’ Cast at LA Comic Con
- HOT PICS! Madonna Goes Holiday Shopping at Miniso in London; Kate Hudson Steps Out in NYC
- HOT PICS! Mike Tyson Visits Hard Rock Cafe in New York City; Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells Enjoy a Magical Day at Disneyland in LA
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Anne Hathaway looks radiant out doing press for new movie 'Verity' in NYC
Ciara got behind the mic during the iHeart Music Festival to spark candid conversations about women's health and HIV prevention with Gilead.