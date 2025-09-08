or
HOT PICS! Martha Stewart And Anna Wintour Take in The US Open Action in New York; Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells Enjoy a Magical Day at Disneyland in LA

hot pics ok magazine september spring pp
Source: MEGA
Profile Image

Sept. 8 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Fall Season!

emmaroberts
Source: Josh Jones
Emma Roberts and Winnie Harlow reunite in Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ US Open Suite this past weekend.

lindsay lohan elizabeth gilliies
Source: Yvonne TNT/ BFA.com 

Lindsay Lohan and Elizabeth Gillies pose together Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open.

sarah hyland wells adam disneyland
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Hot Pics

Sarah Hyland and her husband Wells Adams look loved up at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland in Los Angeles on September 7th 2025.

brad pitt coffee
Source: De'Longhi

Brad Pitt stars in De’Longhi’s newest global campaign, bringing Italian style and ease to his morning coffee ritual.

hailey kalli
Source: Courtesy of CBS

Hailey Kalil at the VMAs hop aboard first stop of CBS’s “Ultimate Bus Tour” for new fall show THE ROAD.

