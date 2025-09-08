HOT PICS! Martha Stewart And Anna Wintour Take in The US Open Action in New York; Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells Enjoy a Magical Day at Disneyland in LA
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Fall Season!
Emma Roberts and Winnie Harlow reunite in Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ US Open Suite this past weekend.
Lindsay Lohan and Elizabeth Gillies pose together Inside the Cadillac Suite at the 2025 US Open.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sarah Hyland and her husband Wells Adams look loved up at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland in Los Angeles on September 7th 2025.
Brad Pitt stars in De’Longhi’s newest global campaign, bringing Italian style and ease to his morning coffee ritual.
Hailey Kalil at the VMAs hop aboard first stop of CBS’s “Ultimate Bus Tour” for new fall show THE ROAD.