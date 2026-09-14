PHOTOS HOT PICS! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Enjoy a Date at the US Open; Kaley Cuoco and More Stars Step Out for BAFTA’s Pre-Emmys Tea Party Source: MEGA OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. OK! Staff Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer

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Brad Pitt And girlfriend Ines De Ramon take in some tennis at the US Open on September 13th 2026.

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Zayn Malik in the stands on Day Fifteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, September 13, 2026 in Flushing, NY.

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Love Island USA Season 8 star Amora Cacheé makes her New York Fashion Week catwalk debut, bringing the heat for RR22 , the collaboration between Edition22 and Rick Ross, at Runway 7 at Sony Hall.

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Summer Fridays celebrated New York Fashion Week with an intimate VIP event at Or’esh, hosted by co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland. The evening brought together friends of the brand, tastemakers and industry insiders, including Olivia Jade, Morgan Stewart (above), Chriselle Lim, Coco Schiffer and Kelsey Merritt.

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Eli Manning joins Jameson at a NYC sports bar to kick off America’s Biggest Round, the brand’s up to $5 million nationwide bar tab for football fans.

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Heidi Klum poses with Apothic Type ‘A’ Blood Bags and red wine ahead of her 25th annual Halloween party.

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Benson Boone attends Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ private dinner at Cucina Alba in New York City following the U.S. Open Women’s Final on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

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Jalen Thomas Brooks at the Heineken Suite of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

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Busy Philipps was spotted wearing a dress made out of If You Care parchment paper.

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Captain Morgan brought its “Captain While You Can” Tailgate Tour to Iowa City on Saturday, September 12, 2026, bringing the Captain to life IRL and giving fans 21+ the chance to experience his spontaneous energy firsthand.

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Singer-songwriter CARA, who has amassed millions of views and earned international recognition for her music and performances, and celebrity hairstylist Eliut Rivera, whose ELIUT Salon has become a celebrity beauty destination for NYFW, with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White at Moncler’s Fifth Avenue flagship opening. The star-studded celebration drew Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams, Cher, Spike Lee, Adrien Brody, Jessica Chastain, Izabel Goulart and more, another major NYFW moment for CARA and ELIUT Salon.

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Ashley Iaconetti is getting candid about a post-pregnancy concern many women can relate to: loose skin and visible lines on the stomach. The Bachelor Nation and Real Housewives star took to Stories yesterday to share her firsthand experience with ellacor, an innovative minimally invasive treatment designed to address skin laxity and texture. Across a series of three candid clips, Ashley opened up about her concerns with the appearance of her stomach following pregnancy and shared her before-and-after images following her ellacor treatment.

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Kristin Cavallari celebrated the grand opening of her lifestyle brand Uncommon James' store in Austin, TX on September 12th.

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Ja Rule and Fabolous at True Religion's Fall ‘26 Icononography NYFW Part at Flyfish in NYC.

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Source: Photos by Bahadir Gurel

Designer Talia Abbe presented her T'ABBE Spring/Summer 2027 Collection at Serendipity3 during New York Fashion Week. Guests included Sam Feher from Summer House, Chelsea Vaughn from The Bachelor Season 25, and stylist, editor and influencer Caroline Vazzana.

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Stella McCartney, Poppy Delevingne & More Celebrate Limited-Edition Bugaboo x Stella McCartney Collection Launch In London.

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Irina Shayk Attends the US Open Finals with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

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Paris Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Jessica Alba and Nicky Hilton attend A+O's Spring/Summer 2027 NYFW Presentation.

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On Thursday, September 10, 2026, TheWrap, The Geena Davis Institute, and The Midlife Collective held the “Celebrating Women of Emmy Season” event, sponsored by Addyi and Ketel One Vodka at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. 38 Emmy Nominees and over a dozen additional industry talent attended, including Rhea Seehorn (PLURIBUS), Constance Zimmer (LOVE STORY), Dale Dickey (WIDOW’S BAY), Sepideh Moafi (THE PITT), Abby Elliott (THE BEAR), Brittany Allen (THE PITT), Lauren Weedman (HACKS), Julianne Hough (DANCING WITH THE STARS), Tal Anderson (THE PITT), Jackie Tohn (NOBODY WANTS THIS), Elle Chapman (THE MADISON), Sarah Rafferty, Elaine Hendrix, and more.

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Rachael Antonoff debuted a one-of-a-kind dress made out of actual Barilla Al Bronzo pasta during NYFW. The dress was created as part of Barilla Al Bronzo’s partnership with Cherry Bombe during NYFW and modeled by Maryah Ananda . It was made from bucatini and radiatori , individually hand-stitched into the garment, turning two of Barilla Al Bronzo’s most distinctive pasta shapes into unexpected embellishment. Rachael has long found inspiration at the intersection of food and fashion, from playful food motifs to collections that turn what we eat into something worth wearing. This time, rather than interpreting food through a print, the ingredient itself became the design material. The dress isn’t for sale and is truly one of a kind – it will remain on view at the Cherry Bombe House until September 18th .

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Source: BFA for NYLON | Photos by Marc Patrick

September 12, 2026 – Last night, NYLON brought its signature NYLON Nights event series back to New York City transforming one of the Bowery’s most iconic venues, Capitale, into an exclusive Fall Fashion Week celebration. The invitation-only event brought together fashion’s biggest names and the cultural tastemakers shaping what’s next for an electric evening at the intersection of style, sound, and nightlife. Acclaimed DJ and producer Chris Lake delivered a headlining performance, with Beau Cruz and Hayden Leaf also taking the stage. The celebration marked NYLON’s return to New York City one-year after the debut of its first NYLON Membership tentpole event. Following a standout year of member experiences, including NYLON Nights Lollapalooza, NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge, and a two-night takeover of Mary Lou’s during F1 weekend, the evening continued the expansion of NYLON’s signature event series. Designed for today’s cultural connectors and scene-shapers, NYLON Membership delivers exclusive access to NYLON-hosted events, brand partnerships, and elevated perks, including VIP entry to can’t-miss cultural moments. “Fall Fashion Week in New York is one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, and NYLON Nights puts our community right at the center of it,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg. “From Chris Lake’s performance to NYLON Late Nights presented by GARAGE, the evening brought together the music, fashion, and access that define what we’re building with NYLON Membership.” VIP attendees at NYLON Nights included: Bryce Alakai, Trinity Tatum, Coco Rocha, Rachel Zoe, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Coi Leray, Jesse Metcalfe, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Danis, Tinx, Dixie D'Amelio, Hilaria Baldwin, Katteyes, Ted Zhar, Josh Richards, Gabi Moura, Tefi Pessoa, JaNa Craig, Liv Walker, Elsie Hewitt, Hallie Batchelder, KJ Dillard, Myles O’Neal, Sutton Stracke, Tracy Tutor, Jesús Ortíz Paz (JOP), Kenzie Ziegler, Coco & Breezy, Chris Lake, Ava Dash, Sally Carden, Joey Camasta, Hannah Godwin, Kendall Washington, Jason Tartick, Sol Mýa, Jennifer Terry, Arsema Thomas, Kenia Os, Camilla Araújo, Christina Kirkman, Huddy, Jake Webber, Dale Moss, Benjamin De Almeida and many more.

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Victoria Justice and sister Madison Grace with friends enjoyed an evening of karaoke and Omakase at Sushi by Bou in the East Village this weekend while in town for NY Fashion Week.

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Lily Rose Depp attends Day Two at the Campari Cinema Center and Cayman Islands during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. The celebration brought together stars, filmmakers and entertainment insiders, with the event sponsored by Lavazza, Poppi, Rodeo FX and Anderson College.

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Alex Moss celebrated with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at his flagship store in Soho on Saturday, September 12, honoring the one-year anniversary of the opening.

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This weekend, acclaimed New York designer Kim Shui, known for her bold, sensual and boundary-pushing designs and celebrity-loved aesthetic, presented their Spring/Summer 2027 collection on Cortlandt Alley at Walker Hotel Tribeca. The New York Fashion Week Show saw a star-studded guest list, including singers Lizzo, Kenia OS, and Saweetie, actress Serayah, and Love Island USA star Amaya Elizabeth.

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On Friday, ahead of the Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup and epic comeback, Love Island season 8 heartthrob Caleb McDaniel teamed up with CELSIUS, the Official Energy Drink Sponsor of ESPN College GameDay, to surprise students at UT Austin sororities as part of the brand’s season-long College GameDay presence.

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What happens when reality TV favorite Caleb McDaniel weighs in on America’s nugget obsession? In a new social collab with Arby’s, Caleb cheekily encourages fans to move beyond the nuggets of their youth and embrace a more mature option: Arby’s Steak Nuggets served with all-new Horsey Ranch sauce. The date-night-inspired content pairs Caleb’s playful personality with a humorous take on growing up, proving that even comfort-food classics can get an upgrade.

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Cupcakes by CAKES body CEO Krysta Lewis with Co-Founders and CAKES body founders Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai at the Cupcakes official launch party at CAKES body’s new offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. The event marked Cupcakes’ official kick off in bringing the company's category-building playbook to an entirely new generation.

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Sergio Hudson, Sky Pittman, Fabien Moreau, Basak Agaoglu and Recho Omondi Join Capital One Business for Bauhaus Ballet Brunch and Creative Panel.

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Model Valentina Ferrer attends the COS Autumn Winter 2026 Fashion Show in New York City on September 13th.

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Fresh off Love Island USA Season 8, fan-favorite bombshell Caleb McDaniel teamed up with Tommy John to celebrate the US Open, sporting the brand’s new tennis print. Tommy John's Cool Cotton Trunk is available for purchase HERE for $32 a pair or $96 for a 3 pack.

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Annie Murphy seen at the Campari Cinema Center TIFF World Premiere Party for "ALL THAT SHE WANTS" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival sponsored by Cayman Islands, Lavazza, and Anderson College.

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Taron Egerton attends STUDIOCANAL’s Everybody Wants To F*ck Me World Premiere Party hosted by Don Julio Tequila at Primadonna on Friday, September 11.

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