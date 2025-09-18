HOT PICS! Mandy Moore and Lupita Lupita Nyong’o Make A Trip To Capitol Hill; Dylan Efron Recharges With a Milkshake After Iconic DWTS Performance
Sept. 18 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
See what your fave celebs have been up to this fall!
Mandy Moore & Lupita Nyong’o Make a Trip to Capitol Hill to Close the Women’s Health Research Gap
Dylan Efron Recharges After Iconic Milkshake Dance with Baskin-Robbins milkshake
Veggies Made Great CEO Elliot Huss, supermodel and Real Housewives of New York OG star Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Food52 CEO Erika Ayers Badan hosted a panel discussion on Wellness, Innovation, and Veggie-forward Living during Veggies Made Great’s intimate morning wellness event at Food52 on Wednesday, September 17.
Last night at LAVO in Beverly Hills, Casamigos supported the highly anticipated premiere of the movie HIM, produced by Jordan Peele. The stars of the film Marlon Wayans, Tariq Withers and Tierra Whack were on-hand to celebrate, along with guests 2Chainz, YG, 4Batz, Love Island USA's Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Greene. Guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails throughout the night. Casamigos also tray passed margaritas alongside personal pizzas packaged in custom Margs & Margs boxes for an added flair. Casamigos served two specialty cocktails created for the evening: HIM, our signature Casamigos Margarita and Legendary, a Casamigos Passionfruit Margarita.
Billy Zane at Galerie Gmurzynska’s 60th anniversary and the opening of the new gallery in the Fuller Building at 595 Madison Avenue on September 16th.
Rain Spencer wears the BCBG Ikat Print Top and Short Set in City Indigo/Ecru paired with the Bruno Magli Prima Pump in Black Patent.
Proudly honoring Mexican artistry and modern design, Christian Serratos joined Tequila Don Julio and Willy Chavarria alongside Vogue to celebrate the launch of the newest Tequila Don Julio 70 Artist Edition Bottle in NYC on Tuesday, September 16.
Nick Offerman unveiled the first custom garment made from the Lagavulin Islay Tartan — a textile born from the spirit of Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky and designed by Simon Goldman — at Coveteur’s chic after-party on September 15 in New York City.
Spotted... on Misha Shahzada's instagram - Lola Tung glowing using UKLASH's Eyelash Curler ($15) in these BTS shots before she walks the red carpet!