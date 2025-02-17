PHOTOS HOT PICS! Patrick Schwarzenegger Takes a Run in Thailand With Brooks; Craig Conover Celebrates Valentine's Day at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Source: Lauren Deccia/Getty;Ocean Casino Resort

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to see what all your fave celebs have been up to this month

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lauren Deccia/Getty Images for Brooks Running

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes some time from his press tour for 'The White Lotus' Season 3 in Bangkok to go on a run in Brooks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ocean Casino Resort

Craig Conover spent Valentine’s Day partying at Ocean Casino Resort’s HQ2 Nightclub with friends and family.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams

Last night in San Francisco, Casamigos supported former NBA star Dwyane Wade (pictured above with James Harden) for his annual Spades card tournament, co-hosted with Taylor Rooks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marco Bahler

BAFTA winner Mikey Madison celebrates her big night with a personalized award mask at the Tequila Don Julio Winners’ Bar.

Source: Rebecca J Michelson