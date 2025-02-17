or
HOT PICS! Patrick Schwarzenegger Takes a Run in Thailand With Brooks; Craig Conover Celebrates Valentine's Day at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

Feb. 17 2025, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to see what all your fave celebs have been up to this month

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes some time from his press tour for 'The White Lotus' Season 3 in Bangkok to go on a run in Brooks.

Craig Conover spent Valentine’s Day partying at Ocean Casino Resort’s HQ2 Nightclub with friends and family.

Last night in San Francisco, Casamigos supported former NBA star Dwyane Wade (pictured above with James Harden) for his annual Spades card tournament, co-hosted with Taylor Rooks.

BAFTA winner Mikey Madison celebrates her big night with a personalized award mask at the Tequila Don Julio Winners’ Bar.

Maybe Happy Ending star Darren Criss shows his support for talented castmate Dez Duron at his sold-out Valentine’s Day show at Refinery Rooftop.

