HOT PICS! Chris Hemsworth & Halle Berry at Crime 101 Premiere in LA; Pamela Anderson Spotted in NYC
Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson was all smiles while leaving the Today Show this morning in New York City on 11 Feb 2026.
Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth walked the red carpet for the world premiere of 'Crime 101' in Los Angeles.
Rob Rausch and Nic Vansteenbergh team up for a dreamy CELSIUS Valentine’s Day photoshoot.
Amanda Batula celebrates Galentine’s Day with Baskin-Robbins Valentine’s Day treats, putting dessert first this February
Last night, leading fashion brand, LOFT, launched a new line of jeans, Rivete Denim, among celebrity fans like model Camille Kostek; actresses, Isabella Briggs from The Summer I Turned Pretty; Alicia Crowder; of Tell Me Lies; Jamie Chung of Dexter: New Blood; Crystal Reed of Teen Wolf, and more.
The star-studded event for the launch of LOFT’s new denim line, co-hosted by Who What Wear Editor in Chief, Kat Collings, and Executive Editor of Marie Claire, Andrea Stanley, kicked off New York Fashion Week with a denim-draped fête at The Bowery Hotel. Guests were treated to a pair of customized Rivete Denim jeans from the debut collection while enjoying music by DJ Chloé Nguyen & a “fresh hot jeans” Rivete Denim pizza window serving Prince Street Pizza. More than 300 celebrities, influencers including Niamh Adkins and Lexie and Adriana Learman, reality stars Gia Giudice, Ava Dash, Salley Carson, and Ally Lewber, editors and tastemakers came out to party for the Rivete Denim launch!
On February 10, it was Bravo Night at & JULIET! — with many stars coming out to support Kandi Burruss, who plays Angélique in the show.
Small-screen favorites Lamorne Morris, Branden Cook and Katherine Hughes attend The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees party, sponsored by Basil Hayden Bourbon, at Chateau Marmont.