HOT PICS! Chris Hemsworth & Halle Berry at Crime 101 Premiere in LA; Pamela Anderson Spotted in NYC

Source: MEGA
Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this winter!

pamelaanderson
Source: MEGA
Pamela Anderson was all smiles while leaving the Today Show this morning in New York City on 11 Feb 2026.

hallechris
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth walked the red carpet for the world premiere of 'Crime 101' in Los Angeles.

celsiusofficial
Source: CELSIUS

Rob Rausch and Nic Vansteenbergh team up for a dreamy CELSIUS Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

amanda
Source: Sara Jaye Weiss
Amanda Batula celebrates Galentine’s Day with Baskin-Robbins Valentine’s Day treats, putting dessert first this February

camille
Source: BFA

Last night, leading fashion brand, LOFT, launched a new line of jeans, Rivete Denim, among celebrity fans like model Camille Kostek; actresses, Isabella Briggs from The Summer I Turned Pretty; Alicia Crowder; of Tell Me Lies; Jamie Chung of Dexter: New Blood; Crystal Reed of Teen Wolf, and more.

The star-studded event for the launch of LOFT’s new denim line, co-hosted by Who What Wear Editor in Chief, Kat Collings, and Executive Editor of Marie Claire, Andrea Stanley, kicked off New York Fashion Week with a denim-draped fête at The Bowery Hotel. Guests were treated to a pair of customized Rivete Denim jeans from the debut collection while enjoying music by DJ Chloé Nguyen & a “fresh hot jeans” Rivete Denim pizza window serving Prince Street Pizza. More than 300 celebrities, influencers including Niamh Adkins and Lexie and Adriana Learman, reality stars Gia Giudice, Ava Dash, Salley Carson, and Ally Lewber, editors and tastemakers came out to party for the Rivete Denim launch!

kandi
Source: photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

On February 10, it was Bravo Night at & JULIET! — with many stars coming out to support Kandi Burruss, who plays Angélique in the show.

tell me lies
Source: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Small-screen favorites Lamorne Morris, Branden Cook and Katherine Hughes attend The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees party, sponsored by Basil Hayden Bourbon, at Chateau Marmont.

