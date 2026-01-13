or
HOT PICS! Austin Butler Keeps It Cool in Beverly Hills; Hailey Bieber Stuns at the WWD Style Awards

Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down to See what your fave celebs have been up to this season!

austinbutler
Source: MEGA

Austin Butler was seen out in Beverly Hills ahead of filming for upcoming Miami Vice movie.

hailey
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber wore an Armani dress to the 2026 2nd Annual WWD (Women's Wear Daily) Style Awards in Los Angeles on January 10th 2026.

ciara venita
Source: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Panera

Venita Aspen and Ciara Miller enjoy some "stack and spill" table games at Panera for the launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks on Monday Jan 12th in Union, New Jersey.

whitneyleavitt
Source: Daniel Zuchnik

Whitney Leavitt Gets into Character with Arby’s New Italian Beef Sandwich in New York City.

