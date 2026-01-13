HOT PICS! Austin Butler Keeps It Cool in Beverly Hills; Hailey Bieber Stuns at the WWD Style Awards
Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Austin Butler was seen out in Beverly Hills ahead of filming for upcoming Miami Vice movie.
Hailey Bieber wore an Armani dress to the 2026 2nd Annual WWD (Women's Wear Daily) Style Awards in Los Angeles on January 10th 2026.
Venita Aspen and Ciara Miller enjoy some "stack and spill" table games at Panera for the launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks on Monday Jan 12th in Union, New Jersey.
Whitney Leavitt Gets into Character with Arby’s New Italian Beef Sandwich in New York City.