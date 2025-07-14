or
HOT PICS! Cher Performs at Private Dolce Party in Rome; Jason Derulo Shows Up Shirtless To His L'Opera Performance in St Tropez

hot pics ok magazine july pp
Source: MEGA
By:

July 14 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

cher rome
Source: MEGA

Cher was spotted in Rome, Italy during rehearsals for her performance at a private party hosted by Dolce on July 12th 2025.

jason derulo mega
Source: MEGA

A shirtless Jason Derulo was spotted leaving the Gala at L Opera in Saint Tropez where he performed on 13 Jul 2025.

movia
Source: MOVI INC

Command™ Brand teams up with Phoebe Gates, Sophia Kianni, and Tay Nakamoto for a new podcast episode, "Sticking With Style." Tune in for tips on upgrading your space this semester.

travis scott
Source: BFA/Jason Sean Weiss
Oakley marked a major milestone with an unforgettable 50th Anniversary celebration at its headquarters in Foothill Ranch, CA. The legendary eyewear brand celebrated five decades of disruptive innovation, sport, and cultural impact–culminating in a surprise performance by Travis Scott, Chief Visionary of Oakley wearing Oakley Plantaris Squared.

danna
Source: Quinn Tucker

DANNA celebrates her roots and Mexican culture alongside Tequila Don Julio at the vibrant I Love Micheladas ‘Summer Fridays’ festival in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 11.

keke
Source: Creme of Nature

Creme of Nature’s Chief Brand Officer Keke Palmer attended the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Keke surprised attendees at Creme of Nature’s Edge Bar activation and spoke on the Main Stage on Sunday for a "Big Boss Link-Up" with SVP of Marketing for Revlon Hair, Chandra Coleman.

brendanhunt
Source: RAID

"Ted Lasso" star Brendan Hunt stars as Dr. Anton Hill, PhD, in a new campaign for pest control brand Raid® where he helps first time bug-battlers reclaim their space and face their insect-related fears head on with the assistance of Raid® Ant & Roach Killer.

