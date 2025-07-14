HOT PICS! Cher Performs at Private Dolce Party in Rome; Jason Derulo Shows Up Shirtless To His L'Opera Performance in St Tropez
Cher was spotted in Rome, Italy during rehearsals for her performance at a private party hosted by Dolce on July 12th 2025.
A shirtless Jason Derulo was spotted leaving the Gala at L Opera in Saint Tropez where he performed on 13 Jul 2025.
Command™ Brand teams up with Phoebe Gates, Sophia Kianni, and Tay Nakamoto for a new podcast episode, "Sticking With Style." Tune in for tips on upgrading your space this semester.
Oakley marked a major milestone with an unforgettable 50th Anniversary celebration at its headquarters in Foothill Ranch, CA. The legendary eyewear brand celebrated five decades of disruptive innovation, sport, and cultural impact–culminating in a surprise performance by Travis Scott, Chief Visionary of Oakley wearing Oakley Plantaris Squared.
DANNA celebrates her roots and Mexican culture alongside Tequila Don Julio at the vibrant I Love Micheladas ‘Summer Fridays’ festival in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 11.
Creme of Nature’s Chief Brand Officer Keke Palmer attended the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Keke surprised attendees at Creme of Nature’s Edge Bar activation and spoke on the Main Stage on Sunday for a "Big Boss Link-Up" with SVP of Marketing for Revlon Hair, Chandra Coleman.
"Ted Lasso" star Brendan Hunt stars as Dr. Anton Hill, PhD, in a new campaign for pest control brand Raid® where he helps first time bug-battlers reclaim their space and face their insect-related fears head on with the assistance of Raid® Ant & Roach Killer.