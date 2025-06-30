HOT PICS! Andy Cohen Lights Up The Empire State Building for Pride Month in NYC; Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Her Birthday in New York
Andy Cohen Lights the Empire State Building in Partnership with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative in Celebration of NYC Pride 2025 on June 26, 2025 in New York City.
RuPaul Drag Race's Kim Chi and Skylar Astin from Pitch Perfect and So Help Me Todd celebrated the launch of -196 vodka seltzer at a Karaoke Crush event in Los Angeles, cheersing to the nationwide debut of the legendary Japanese canned cocktail.
Phaedra Parks attends Tastemade's Hot Grill Summer Cookout at Guardian Works on June 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia
Style icon Chanel Ayan savors Papa Johns' new Croissant Pizza at the KidSuper after-party during Paris Fashion Week, ahead of its Peru debut on 7/7