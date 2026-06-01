HOT PICS! HOT PICS! The Nader Sisters Stun on the S.I. Swimsuit Catwalk; Alix Earle Celebrates at E11EVEN Miami and More

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down to See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring season!

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Source: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026 models in Baywatch-inspired looks backstage ahead of the finale walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at W South Beach on May 30, 2026.

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Alix Earle celebrated at E11EVEN Miami after walking the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on Saturday, May 30, 2026

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Source: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Content Creator, Haley Kalil, attends Sports Illustrated’s official Kick-Off at the W South Beach presented by KYU.

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Larsa Pippen hanging out at the Melissa Odabash “RIVIERA: La Côte d’Azur” runway presentation during PARAISO Miami Swim Week with her BFF, TV personality Matt Dillon, and publicist Claudia Safavi

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SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims' bikini couldn't have matched her SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites more perfectly in Miami for Swim Week.

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Rock legend Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, poses with his artwork created for Project Zero’s Doodle Drop #ForCoral auction supporting global coral reef conservation through The Coral Collective initiative ahead of World Oceans Day.

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Source: Benjamin Prime

Sopranos’ star Steve Schirripa enjoying dinner with friends at Benjamin Prime in NYC.

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No Sunday Scaries here! Summer House star Ciara Miller is spotted enjoying LACTAID® ice cream as part of the brand’s new “Sunday Dairies” campaign—a summer-long celebration of slowing down, savoring the moment, and making every last bit of the weekend count.

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Source: @isaacgillphoto

CAKES body, the viral start up turned $100M brand, known for innovative boob solutions, hosted an exclusive community and creators event in partnership with model Ella Halikas on Friday, May 29 at The Plymouth Hotel in South Beach, Miami for Swim Week. Friends of the brand, creators, industry tastemakers, and members of the Miami community came together to celebrate CAKES body’s first official Swim Week activation. Guests had the opportunity to meet the brand’s co-founders and team, shop and receive CAKES’ viral nipple covers, enjoy coffee and matcha beverages, and capture content along the pink carpet! Throughout the event, attendees embraced the brand’s mission of confidence, comfort, and body positivity, with many gathering to connect and celebrate alongside fellow supporters of the growing community.

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The Lions founder Ali Kavoussi and Candice Swanepoel supported Shakira at her Isima event in Miami Beach on May 29.

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Following Miami Swim Week, sharing a look inside SPANX's exclusive swim celebration, held on Friday, May 29th at The Shelborne Miami Beach. The afternoon event brought together tastemakers, including Nicole Williams English and Kelley Flanagan, to toast the relaunch of SPANX Swim - an important milestone as the brand continues to expand one of its fastest-growing categories.

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Elizabeth Banks and Gabrielle Union share a moment on set while filming the "Paze. It checks out®” brand campaign for Paze®.

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Katie Austin, founder of The KA App and six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, proudly walked the SI Swimsuit Miami Swim Week runway while expecting her first child, celebrating motherhood on one of the biggest stages.

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Shay Mitchell Celebrates the launch of the BÉIS x poppi Sip N’ Trip Souvenir Shop in Miami, FL.

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Source: Courtesy of Getty Images Tom Concordia

MIAMI, FL – June 1, 2026 - Swimwear brand Belletage Swimwear returned to Miami Swim Week to unveil their latest collections with a stunning runway show on Thursday night. Miami Swim Week: The Shows set the stage for the captivating presentation with Summer House’s Lexi Wood opening the show. Held at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach Miami, the show hosted upwards of one hundred guests including press, influencers, industry professionals, family, and friends.

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Joshua Bassett Celebrates Kid Cudi & We Are Enough Partnership at Madison Square Garden, NYC.

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Kevin Jonas striking a pose with Wedding Day Content Creator's Emily Cline during a serendipitous airport run-in. The unexpected meeting later turned into a heartwarming surprise for a bride and groom after the Jonas Brother recorded a special video message for the couple.

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Josh Peck, Jesse Metcalfe, Brec Bassinger, & More Attend Sunglass Hut Own Your Moment Event In LA.

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Source: Anua

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 1, 2026) – Anua, the Korean skincare brand that has taken U.S. beauty retail by storm, today announces Kendall Jenner as its first global brand ambassador. Alongside the announcement, Anua is launching a worldwide campaign centered on its PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray featuring Jenner.

Source: Made In New York Pizza