HOT PICS! Goldie Hawn Promotes Her New Book In NYC While Zedd Plays Hard Rock Beach Club for F1 in Miami
May 4 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down to See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!
Goldie Hawn is all smiles holding up her new book outside The View this morning in New York City. on 4th May 2026
- Zedd captivated the Hard Rock Beach Club crowd at the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 on Friday, May 1
Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Nicky Hilton, Ezra J. William, and Inga Rubenstein at an Intimate Lunch at Ma•dé to Celebrate its 3rd Anniversary, Presented in Partnership with Aspen Vodka, Acqua Panna, and S.Pellegrino
- HOT PICS! Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted at Women in Film & TV Muse Awards in NYC; Lisa Kudrow at HBO’s The Comeback Premiere in L.A
- HOT PICS! 'RHOM' Stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova Attend Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami; Kelsey Merritt at Ralph Lauren Fall Runway Show in NY
- HOT PICS! Madonna Goes Holiday Shopping at Miniso in London; Kate Hudson Steps Out in NYC
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Model Valentina Ferrer attends the Lancôme Absolute Longevity MD Gala in NYC May 1st.
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, co-founders of Brother’s Bond Bourbon, celebrated the start of patio season at 1 Hotel Nashville on Saturday, May 2nd. The intimate gathering featured cocktails made with the brand’s first-ever micro-batch single barrel release, a Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon selected by 1 Hotels. Crafted from 100% regenerative grain and aged seven years, the limited release highlights a shared focus on sustainability and craftsmanship.
Trisha Paytas preps for fashion's biggest night with help from Arby's BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl.