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HOT PICS! Goldie Hawn Promotes Her New Book In NYC While Zedd Plays Hard Rock Beach Club for F1 in Miami

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Source: MEGA; WME for Hard Rock International

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May 4 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

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goldie hawn
Source: MEGA
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Goldie Hawn is all smiles holding up her new book outside The View this morning in New York City. on 4th May 2026

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zedd
Source: Photo courtesy of William Morris Endeavor on behalf of Hard Rock International
  • Zedd captivated the Hard Rock Beach Club crowd at the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 on Friday, May 1
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nicky
Source: Felipe Espinal/Cocora Creatives

Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Nicky Hilton, Ezra J. William, and Inga Rubenstein at an Intimate Lunch at Ma•dé to Celebrate its 3rd Anniversary, Presented in Partnership with Aspen Vodka, Acqua Panna, and S.Pellegrino

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lancome
Source: Anthony Tudisco

Model Valentina Ferrer attends the Lancôme Absolute Longevity MD Gala in NYC May 1st.

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ian
Source: Sam Frawley

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, co-founders of Brother’s Bond Bourbon, celebrated the start of patio season at 1 Hotel Nashville on Saturday, May 2nd. The intimate gathering featured cocktails made with the brand’s first-ever micro-batch single barrel release, a Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon selected by 1 Hotels. Crafted from 100% regenerative grain and aged seven years, the limited release highlights a shared focus on sustainability and craftsmanship.

trisha
Source: Sara Jaye Weiss

Trisha Paytas preps for fashion's biggest night with help from Arby's BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl.

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