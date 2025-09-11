or
BREAKING NEWS
HOT PICS! Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray and Kirsten Dunst Shine at Chanel Haute Couture Book Launch; Elsa Hosk and Kelsey Merritt Turn Heads at Violet Grey NYFW Event

HOT PICS GALLERY FOR NYFW
Source: BFA;GETTY

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Profile Image

Sept. 11 2025, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Fall season below

sofia kirsten
Source: BFA
On Wednesday, September 10th CHANEL hosted an intimate dinner at iconic Doubles Club to celebrate the launch of CHANEL Haute Couture the latest book from Sofia Coppola. Actors, musicians, models and creatives all gathered to toast the director and her second book. The night was capped off with energetic tracks from DJ Jean d’Armes.

elsa hosk
Source: GETTY

Elsa Hosk at the Allies of Skin x VIOLET GREY Launch Event at Fellini West Village, New York City.

imdbpro event
Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb and IMDbPro

This week, Getty Images hosted five days of its annual portrait studio, presented by IMDb and IMDbPro, at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Top celebrity highlights include: Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Ethan Hawke, Paul Mescal, Lily James, Maude Apatow, Leslie Mann, Shailene Woodley, Mariska Hargitay, and more. All who posed for exclusive portraits with Getty photographer Gareth Cattermole.

amaya
Source: Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

Love Island USA Season 7 Winner Amaya Elizabeth shines on red carpet at the Oh Polly X Cindy Kimberly NYFW Runway Showcase

katie lowes
Source: Jojo Korsh/Bfa.com
On Wednesday, September 10th, New York Magazine’s The Cut hosted “Breakout Brunch” presented by La Mer and hosted by The Cut’s editor-in-chief, Lindsay Peoples, at The West Hollywood EDITION. The event celebrated women in television ahead of the 77th annual Emmy awards. Guests included Justine Lupe, Jessica Williams, Aidy Bryant, Tracy Ifeachor, Connie Britton, Malin Akerman, Desi Lydic, Natasha Rothwell, and Sophia Bush.

reesewitherspoon
Source: Courtesy of Kelsey Deenihan Fisher.

Reese Witherspoon prepped with Allies of Skin for ‘The Morning Show’ Red Carpet Premiere in New York City.

lucien bfa
Source: Courtesy of John Varavtos – Matt Borkowski

Lucien Laviscount steps out to celebrate the launch John Varvatos XX Elixir and the brand’s 25th anniversary at Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

raising canes
Source: Raising cane's

Olivia Ponton, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Grace Ann Nader sit in the front row during Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week show, featuring designs by Joe Ando-Hirsh, at The Standard High Line in Manhattan.

ramona
Source: Matteo Prandoni 

Ramona Singer attended The Museum at Fit's opening reception for Dress, Dreams, and Desire: Fashion and Psychoanalysis.

