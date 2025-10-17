HOT PICS! Justin Bieber Shows Off His Basketball Skills on the Court in LA; 50 Cent Toasts His New 505 Edition Branson Cognac in NYC
Oct. 17 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this fall!
Justin Bieber was seen playing for his team and representing his clothing company SKLRK at a basketball game in Los Angeles on October 16th 2025
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Lalique Unveiled the Ultra-Luxury 505 Edition Branson Cognac by Sire Spirits in New York City on October 15th 2025
Got milk? Scott Disick carries a mysterious gallon of milk everywhere as Kim’s milk price comment goes viral.
Last night, Molly Sims, entrepreneur, actress, and founder of YSE Beauty, joined Hers and Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer of Hers, at Quarters in NYC to discuss her thoughts on women’s health and her perimenopause and menopause experience. This event was timed with the release of Hers’ new offering for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.
Jharrel Jerome attends Outcast's Murder Mystery Event on October 15th at No Vacancy in Los Angeles, CA.
Allison Janney carries Hammitt’s Charlotte Small Crossbody while on her press tour for Netflix’s “The Diplomat.