or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hot Pics
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Andy Cohen Celebrates A Decade of ‘Radio Andy’ in NYC; Tyler Cameron Turns Up the Heat With Celsius in Miami

hot pics october okmagazine pp
Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM ; Getty Images for CELSIUS

HOT PICS — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Fall Season!

Profile Image

Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen john hill and carole radziwell
Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM 
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Last night at Crane Club in NYC, Casamigos supported Andy Cohen in celebrating his 10-year anniversary of Radio Andy with SiriusXM. Andy streamed the event live on Sirius. The evening was full of joy and support for Andy, fueled by Casamigos Margaritas. Guests including Tinx, Amy Sedaris, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwell, Luann de Lesseps, Susan Lucci, Dorinda Medley, John Hill, Jeff Lewis and other notable hosts from station Bevy Smith, Lauren, Mariah and Rachel Smith enjoyed dinner and ready-to-drink Casamigos Margaritas, while DJ Mark Ronson performed.

Article continues below advertisement
leighton
Source: Craig Barritt/Getty

Leighton Meester at the New York Public Library on October 23 for the reveal of GODIVA reimagined — an evening celebrating chocolate artistry and indulgence at the heart of the brand, just in time for GODIVA’s 100-year anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement
celcius
Source: Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Rob Rausch, Nic Vansteenberghe, Steven Kelly and Hootie Hurley attended the CELSIUS Spritz Vibe Workout Hosted By Barry's Bootcamp at Barry's Miami Beach on October 23, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
chromehorse ashley
Source: Sam Rice

Fine artist Ashley Longshore celebrated the opening of her pop-up gallery at 47 Great Jones Street. Chrome Horse Society Tequila was the spirit of the evening, enjoyed by attendees, including Amanda Lepore, Christian Siriano, Brian Atwood, Mary Ellen Matthews, Ann Dexter-Jones, Ken Downing, Marla Aaaron, and Candice Kumai.

MORE ON:
Hot Pics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
lindsey
Source: GETTY

Lindsey Vonn and Lauren Macuga of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team took part in the 59th Annual U.S. Ski & Snowboard Gold Medal Gala in New York City, where $3.2M was raised to support athletes on the road to Milano Cortina 2026.

Article continues below advertisement
ashley park at olivia rodrigo amex platinum concert
Source: Getty Images on behalf of American Express

Ashey Park attends An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo Presented by American Express Platinum at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, exclusively for Platinum and Business Platinum Card Members on October 23.

Article continues below advertisement
erin
Source: Joey Andrew

Real Housewives of New York star Erin Lichy celebrated the release of her new cookbook, She's a Host, enjoying CrazyShakes with family and friends at burger joint Black Tap on W. 35th St.

jonaa
Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

Kevin, Joe, Nick AND Franklin Jonas share their go-to Buffalo Wild Wings order with Ultimate Sampler.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.