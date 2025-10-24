PHOTOS HOT PICS! Andy Cohen Celebrates A Decade of ‘Radio Andy’ in NYC; Tyler Cameron Turns Up the Heat With Celsius in Miami Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM ; Getty Images for CELSIUS HOT PICS — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Fall Season! OK! Staff Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Last night at Crane Club in NYC, Casamigos supported Andy Cohen in celebrating his 10-year anniversary of Radio Andy with SiriusXM. Andy streamed the event live on Sirius. The evening was full of joy and support for Andy, fueled by Casamigos Margaritas. Guests including Tinx, Amy Sedaris, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwell, Luann de Lesseps, Susan Lucci, Dorinda Medley, John Hill, Jeff Lewis and other notable hosts from station Bevy Smith, Lauren, Mariah and Rachel Smith enjoyed dinner and ready-to-drink Casamigos Margaritas, while DJ Mark Ronson performed.

Source: Craig Barritt/Getty

Leighton Meester at the New York Public Library on October 23 for the reveal of GODIVA reimagined — an evening celebrating chocolate artistry and indulgence at the heart of the brand, just in time for GODIVA’s 100-year anniversary.

Source: Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Rob Rausch, Nic Vansteenberghe, Steven Kelly and Hootie Hurley attended the CELSIUS Spritz Vibe Workout Hosted By Barry's Bootcamp at Barry's Miami Beach on October 23, 2025.

Source: Sam Rice

Fine artist Ashley Longshore celebrated the opening of her pop-up gallery at 47 Great Jones Street. Chrome Horse Society Tequila was the spirit of the evening, enjoyed by attendees, including Amanda Lepore, Christian Siriano, Brian Atwood, Mary Ellen Matthews, Ann Dexter-Jones, Ken Downing, Marla Aaaron, and Candice Kumai.

Source: GETTY

Lindsey Vonn and Lauren Macuga of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team took part in the 59th Annual U.S. Ski & Snowboard Gold Medal Gala in New York City, where $3.2M was raised to support athletes on the road to Milano Cortina 2026.

Source: Getty Images on behalf of American Express

Ashey Park attends An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo Presented by American Express Platinum at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, exclusively for Platinum and Business Platinum Card Members on October 23.

Source: Joey Andrew

Real Housewives of New York star Erin Lichy celebrated the release of her new cookbook, She's a Host, enjoying CrazyShakes with family and friends at burger joint Black Tap on W. 35th St.

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings