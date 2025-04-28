HOT PICS! Ryan Reynolds Supports Blake Lively at 'Another Simple Favor' Premiere in NYC; Kyle Richards Attends Stagecoach Festival in California
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See What Your Fave Celebs Have Been Up To This Spring!
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively are all smiles posing outside of the premiere of Another Simple Favor this evening in New York City
Kyle Richards looking cowgirl chic grabbing some Aurora Nutrascience products at the CAA Stagecoach brunch.
Megan Thee Stallion made it rain while Quavo performed at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, April 26, 2025
The Creative Coalition’s Michael Chiklis, Jason Isaacs, Alex Borstein, Dean Norris, Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner and Madame Ilaria Macconi Heckner, Tim Daly and Robin Bronk attend the TIME Party at the Swiss Ambassador’s residence.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Desi Perkins kicks back at the OGX “Hair Damage Unit” pop-up in L.A., celebrating the launch of the brand’s new Bond Protein Repair collection. As one of OGX’s campaign “detectives,” Desi joined Shay Mitchell and celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano for the immersive experience spotlighting solutions for everyday hair crimes.
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Rachel Zoe, and More Attend NYLON Desert Disco Presented by Coach Featuring a Headlining DJ Set by Xandra.
Bailey Zimmerman surprises fans in the desert at Von Dutch Ranch presented by Tequila Don Julio on night one of Stagecoach in Indio, California.
Brandi Cyrus throws down the beats at the Malibu Cooldown at Stagecoach on April 26th.