HOT PICS! Jennifer Lawrence Walks Red Carpet for Cannes Film Festival; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate at Jack Box's Birthday Bash in LA
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!
Kendall Jenner enjoys Kygo performance at Palm Tree Beach Club Las Vegas during EDC.
Last night (5/16), Chain threw what can only be described as the most unhinged, star-studded, meme-worthy event of the year: Jack Box’s Late Night Birthday Bash, and yes it absolutely delivered.From Chrissy Teigen popping out of a cake to John Legend singing “Happy Birthday” to Jack himself (while Jack DJ’d in full mascot glory), the night was a who’s-who of chaos, culinary indulgence, and viral moments in the making.
Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth attends an exclusive cocktail party hosted by Panerai at the Bentley Residences sales gallery.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker enjoys Turks and Caicos courtesy of Airbnb services and experiences.
To mark Chrome Horse Society founder Jack Morgan's birthday, a high-energy, celebrity-filled, two day event took place this past weekend.The weekend featured a dazzling performance by Shangela, an electrifying DJ set from Cedric Gervais, and a stylish crowd that included Alex Lundqvist, Ariana Rockefeller, and Brian Atwood.
Nobody Wants This Creator/Writer Erin Foster poses in front of the Yeastie Boys Bagels x Nobody Wants This truck for Netflix’s FYSEE in Los Angeles.
Nate Berkus enjoys a dram of Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky at a grazing table experience to celebrate the launch of the Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish on May 15, 2025 at Carondelet House in Los Angeles.
Nadia Ferreira, Paul Mescal, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Zoey Deutch stunned at the Bulova x Variety Cannes Film Festival Breakthrough Artists Party.
Italian actress and model Elisabetta Pellini at the art’otel Rome Piazza Sallustio Opening Party.
R&B Singer Ne-Yo spotted with owner Kathia Joseph, after dining at Miami Beach’s premier restaurant and lounge, Casa Matilda.
Pilgrim’s® Chicken teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk to show skateboarders and nugget fans alike how to snack like a pro with the release of the Pilgrim’s x Tony Hawk Bawk Board.
New World of Hyatt Ambassador Jessica Pegula serves up luxury as she kicks off her global role offering exclusive access to elevated tennis experiences at Park Hyatt properties in Paris, London and New York.
Mohammed Hadid, Keni Silva and Thomas Pierce pictured at Cocktails by the Sea, a fundraising event hosted by COSF (Children’s Oncology Support Fund) and PCE (Pierce Capital Entertainment) at Hotel Le Martinez as Cannes Film Festival on May 18th.