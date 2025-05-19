or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hot Shots
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Jennifer Lawrence Walks Red Carpet for Cannes Film Festival; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate at Jack Box's Birthday Bash in LA

hot pics ok magazine spring may pp
Source: MEGA; Virisa Yong & Shaun Llewellyn
By:

May 19 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!

Article continues below advertisement
kendall ptbc edc weekend kendall jenner kygo myles shear
Source: Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner enjoys Kygo performance at Palm Tree Beach Club Las Vegas during EDC.

Article continues below advertisement
jack in the box bday photo
Source: Virisa Yong & Shaun Llewellyn

Last night (5/16), Chain threw what can only be described as the most unhinged, star-studded, meme-worthy event of the year: Jack Box’s Late Night Birthday Bash, and yes it absolutely delivered.From Chrissy Teigen popping out of a cake to John Legend singing “Happy Birthday” to Jack himself (while Jack DJ’d in full mascot glory), the night was a who’s-who of chaos, culinary indulgence, and viral moments in the making.

Article continues below advertisement
kikibarth
Source: Dezer Development)

Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth attends an exclusive cocktail party hosted by Panerai at the Bentley Residences sales gallery.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtneykardashian hotpics
Source: @kourtneykardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker enjoys Turks and Caicos courtesy of Airbnb services and experiences.

Article continues below advertisement
pandora
Source: BFA

To mark Chrome Horse Society founder Jack Morgan's birthday, a high-energy, celebrity-filled, two day event took place this past weekend.The weekend featured a dazzling performance by Shangela, an electrifying DJ set from Cedric Gervais, and a stylish crowd that included Alex Lundqvist, Ariana Rockefeller, and Brian Atwood.

Article continues below advertisement
yb x nwterin foster at nwt set visit
Source: Netflix

Nobody Wants This Creator/Writer Erin Foster poses in front of the Yeastie Boys Bagels x Nobody Wants This truck for Netflix’s FYSEE in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
nateberkus
Source: Scott Clark
MORE ON:
Hot Shots

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Nate Berkus enjoys a dram of Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky at a grazing table experience to celebrate the launch of the Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish on May 15, 2025 at Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
zoey
Source: Variety via Getty Images

Nadia Ferreira, Paul Mescal, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Zoey Deutch stunned at the Bulova x Variety Cannes Film Festival Breakthrough Artists Party.

Article continues below advertisement
hp
Source: Ralph Palka

Italian actress and model Elisabetta Pellini at the art’otel Rome Piazza Sallustio Opening Party.

Article continues below advertisement
ne yo
Source: Courtesy of Casa Matilda

R&B Singer Ne-Yo spotted with owner Kathia Joseph, after dining at Miami Beach’s premier restaurant and lounge, Casa Matilda.

Article continues below advertisement
tony hawk
Source: Pilgrim's Chicken

Pilgrim’s® Chicken teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk to show skateboarders and nugget fans alike how to snack like a pro with the release of the Pilgrim’s x Tony Hawk Bawk Board.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica
Source: Hyatt

New World of Hyatt Ambassador Jessica Pegula serves up luxury as she kicks off her global role offering exclusive access to elevated tennis experiences at Park Hyatt properties in Paris, London and New York.

hadid
Source: Hippolyte Petit/BFA

Mohammed Hadid, Keni Silva and Thomas Pierce pictured at Cocktails by the Sea, a fundraising event hosted by COSF (Children’s Oncology Support Fund) and PCE (Pierce Capital Entertainment) at Hotel Le Martinez as Cannes Film Festival on May 18th.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.