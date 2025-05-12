PHOTOS HOT PICS! George Clooney Shows Off His Baseball Skills in Central Park; Mischa Barton Attends Bar Tontine Rooftop Party at Wall Street Hotel NYC Source: MEGA;BFA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Source: BFA

Marie Claire and Moms First hosted an event in NYC this past Wednesday to celebrate the inaugural Power Moms List, and the event was quite star-studded with guests like Dwyane Wade in attendance alongside his wife and Power Mom honoree Gabrielle Union.

Source: David Benthal, BFA.com Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist at Bar Tontine, Wall Street Hotel

On Thursday, May 8, The Wall Street Hotel hosted Sunset Over Wall Street: Ocho de Mayo at Bar Tontine for an exciting celebration to reopen the luxe rooftop destination. The event officially unveiled Bar Tontine's bold new identity: a high-energy, tropical-inspired escape above the Financial District with an agave-forward culinary and cocktail program curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, featuring vibrant margarita creations with PATRÓN Tequila and ILEGAL Mezcal.

Source: David Benthal, BFA.com

Mischa Barton attended Sunset Over Wall Street: Ocho de Mayo at Bar Tontine for an exciting celebration to reopen the luxe rooftop destination at The Wall Street Hotel in NYC on May 8th 2025.

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rosie Perez & Whoopi Goldberg attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation New York Dinner at The Rainbow Room on May 8, 2025 in New York City.

Source: Nasdaq, Inc./ Vanja Savic

STARZ President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis celebrated the company’s return to being a standalone public company with trading commencing this week on the Nasdaq Stock Market under ticker symbol STRZ.

Source: MEGA

Batter up! George Clooney was spotted playing baseball in Central Park on May 8th in New York City.

Source: Nisha Johny & Jonathan Jacobs via Johny Jacobs

Lena Waithe attends The Official Cowboy Carter Tour After Party, powered by SirDavis American Whisky, Marriott Bonvoy and EDITION.

Source: 2XU

2XU's Run, Train and Recover Activation kicked off on Friday, May 2 from the Arlo Hotel in Soho, New York City with a run followed by a workout led by 2XU Trainers. Since its inception in 2005, 2XU has partnered with leading research teams to scientifically prove the benefits of their garments through rigorous testing techniques and equipment.

Source: Miranda Cody

'Survivor' and 'The Traitors' Star Boston Rob lobbies Degree to change Cool Rush back to its Original scent in Pensacola, FL

Source: @shawnjohnson/Instagram

Starting today through 5/16, Bubly is officially opening its Gift Glow Up Shop to give moms a shot at trading up their Mother’s Day #fails for something that really feels like it’s for her. The first 100 moms who visit bublygiftglowup.com each day starting at 1 p.m. ET will get to choose their gift of choice - from concert tickets, a weekend getaway, or just something to feel celebrated, paired with delicious bubly sparkling water.

Source: Kelia Moniz

Kelia Moniz celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 minis at Palm Tree Music Festival in Turtle Bay, HI on May 9.

Source: Shutterstock for Venice Family Clinic

Morleigh Steinberg and The Edge attend the 46th Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction.

Source: Catherine Powell

The Kid Laroi kicked off summer rooftop season at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on May 9 with an unforgettable performance.

Source: Carl's Jr.