or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hot Shots
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! George Clooney Shows Off His Baseball Skills in Central Park; Mischa Barton Attends Bar Tontine Rooftop Party at Wall Street Hotel NYC

hot pics may pp
Source: MEGA;BFA
By:

May 12 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Article continues below advertisement
dwanya wade
Source: BFA

Marie Claire and Moms First hosted an event in NYC this past Wednesday to celebrate the inaugural Power Moms List, and the event was quite star-studded with guests like Dwyane Wade in attendance alongside his wife and Power Mom honoree Gabrielle Union.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly wallbfa
Source: David Benthal, BFA.com

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist at Bar Tontine, Wall Street Hotel

On Thursday, May 8, The Wall Street Hotel hosted Sunset Over Wall Street: Ocho de Mayo at Bar Tontine for an exciting celebration to reopen the luxe rooftop destination. The event officially unveiled Bar Tontine’s bold new identity: a high-energy, tropical-inspired escape above the Financial District with an agave-forward culinary and cocktail program curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, featuring vibrant margarita creations with PATRÓN Tequila and ILEGAL Mezcal.
Article continues below advertisement
mischa bfa
Source: David Benthal, BFA.com

Mischa Barton attended Sunset Over Wall Street: Ocho de Mayo at Bar Tontine for an exciting celebration to reopen the luxe rooftop destination at The Wall Street Hotel in NYC on May 8th 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie perez and whoopi goldberg attend the elizabeth taylor aids foundation new york dinner at the rainbow room on may in new york city
Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rosie Perez & Whoopi Goldberg attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation New York Dinner at The Rainbow Room on May 8, 2025 in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
starz
Source: Nasdaq, Inc./ Vanja Savic

STARZ President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis celebrated the company’s return to being a standalone public company with trading commencing this week on the Nasdaq Stock Market under ticker symbol STRZ.

Article continues below advertisement
georgeclooney baseball
Source: MEGA

Batter up! George Clooney was spotted playing baseball in Central Park on May 8th in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
lena waithe sirdaviscowboycarterlacredit johny jacobs
Source: Nisha Johny & Jonathan Jacobs via Johny Jacobs 

Lena Waithe attends The Official Cowboy Carter Tour After Party, powered by SirDavis American Whisky, Marriott Bonvoy and EDITION.

MORE ON:
Hot Shots

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
xuarlopiercedphotos
Source: 2XU

2XU's Run, Train and Recover Activation kicked off on Friday, May 2 from the Arlo Hotel in Soho, New York City with a run followed by a workout led by 2XU Trainers. Since its inception in 2005, 2XU has partnered with leading research teams to scientifically prove the benefits of their garments through rigorous testing techniques and equipment.

Article continues below advertisement
boston rob
Source: Miranda Cody

'Survivor' and 'The Traitors' Star Boston Rob lobbies Degree to change Cool Rush back to its Original scent in Pensacola, FL

Article continues below advertisement
shawn
Source: @shawnjohnson/Instagram

Starting today through 5/16, Bubly is officially opening its Gift Glow Up Shop to give moms a shot at trading up their Mother’s Day #fails for something that really feels like it’s for her. The first 100 moms who visit bublygiftglowup.com each day starting at 1 p.m. ET will get to choose their gift of choice - from concert tickets, a weekend getaway, or just something to feel celebrated, paired with delicious bubly sparkling water.

Article continues below advertisement
kelia
Source: Kelia Moniz

Kelia Moniz celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 minis at Palm Tree Music Festival in Turtle Bay, HI on May 9.

Article continues below advertisement
the edge
Source: Shutterstock for Venice Family Clinic

Morleigh Steinberg and The Edge attend the 46th Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction.

Article continues below advertisement
kid laroi
Source: Catherine Powell

The Kid Laroi kicked off summer rooftop season at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on May 9 with an unforgettable performance.

alix
Source: Carl's Jr.

On May 7, Alix Earle and friends attended Club Carl’s in Los Angeles. Featuring music by DJ Disco Lines and delicious food including Carl’s Jr. menu staples and upcoming culinary innovation. Guests partied the night away and had a chance to craft personalized Build Your Own Bags to answer those late-night hunger needs.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.