HOT PICS! George Clooney Shows Off His Baseball Skills in Central Park; Mischa Barton Attends Bar Tontine Rooftop Party at Wall Street Hotel NYC
Marie Claire and Moms First hosted an event in NYC this past Wednesday to celebrate the inaugural Power Moms List, and the event was quite star-studded with guests like Dwyane Wade in attendance alongside his wife and Power Mom honoree Gabrielle Union.
Mischa Barton attended Sunset Over Wall Street: Ocho de Mayo at Bar Tontine for an exciting celebration to reopen the luxe rooftop destination at The Wall Street Hotel in NYC on May 8th 2025.
Rosie Perez & Whoopi Goldberg attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation New York Dinner at The Rainbow Room on May 8, 2025 in New York City.
STARZ President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis celebrated the company’s return to being a standalone public company with trading commencing this week on the Nasdaq Stock Market under ticker symbol STRZ.
Batter up! George Clooney was spotted playing baseball in Central Park on May 8th in New York City.
Lena Waithe attends The Official Cowboy Carter Tour After Party, powered by SirDavis American Whisky, Marriott Bonvoy and EDITION.
2XU's Run, Train and Recover Activation kicked off on Friday, May 2 from the Arlo Hotel in Soho, New York City with a run followed by a workout led by 2XU Trainers. Since its inception in 2005, 2XU has partnered with leading research teams to scientifically prove the benefits of their garments through rigorous testing techniques and equipment.
'Survivor' and 'The Traitors' Star Boston Rob lobbies Degree to change Cool Rush back to its Original scent in Pensacola, FL
Starting today through 5/16, Bubly is officially opening its Gift Glow Up Shop to give moms a shot at trading up their Mother’s Day #fails for something that really feels like it’s for her. The first 100 moms who visit bublygiftglowup.com each day starting at 1 p.m. ET will get to choose their gift of choice - from concert tickets, a weekend getaway, or just something to feel celebrated, paired with delicious bubly sparkling water.
Kelia Moniz celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 minis at Palm Tree Music Festival in Turtle Bay, HI on May 9.
Morleigh Steinberg and The Edge attend the 46th Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction.
The Kid Laroi kicked off summer rooftop season at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on May 9 with an unforgettable performance.
On May 7, Alix Earle and friends attended Club Carl’s in Los Angeles. Featuring music by DJ Disco Lines and delicious food including Carl’s Jr. menu staples and upcoming culinary innovation. Guests partied the night away and had a chance to craft personalized Build Your Own Bags to answer those late-night hunger needs.