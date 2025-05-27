HOT PICS! Jennifer Lopes Stuns on the AMAs Red Carpet; John Legend Kicks Off Summer at Atlantis Paradise Island Memorial Day Weekend Show
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!
John Legend Kicks off Summer at Atlantis Paradise Island Memorial Day Weekend Concert.
Jennifer Lopez stuns on the red carpet for the American Music Awards on May 26th 2025.
Becky G makes surprise appearance at LIV Beach in Las Vegas, May 25, 2025.
Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton, President of Sports and Entertainment Tom Cantone, and Country music star Megan Moroney pictured together ahead of her sold out AM I OKAY? TOUR stop at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, May 24th, 2025.
On Saturday, May 24, 2025 at BottleRock Napa Valley, Anthony Kiedis, co-founder of the newly launched JOLENE Coffee (and lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers), gave a demonstration alongside chef Kristen Kish on the festival's culinary stage - the duo made a giant Jolene sundae, garnished with a chili pepper, of course, and handed out cans of JOLENE to the crowd. Earlier that day, he stopped by the JOLENE Coffee fan activation, where he greeted fans and sipped on a cold brew.
Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney makes her mark with Sharpie at her first American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.