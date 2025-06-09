HOT PICS! Nicole Scherzinger and Cynthia Erivo at The Tony Awards After Party; Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Rosanna Scotto Stir Up Cocktails at 'Fresco by Scotto' in NY
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!
Nicole Scherzinger and Cynthia Erivo at The Tony Awards x Dewar’s MoMA After Party
Julianne Hough and Brooke Shields Celebrate the 78th Annual Tony Awards with Baccarat and Dewar’s Scotch Whisky VIP Speakeasy
Dancing With The Stars Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto stirring up Tetya Kapa cocktails at midtown hot spot Fresco by Scotto.
SickKids in Toronto celebrates 150 years of impact with a community birthday party featuring Ryan Reynolds, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, and SickKids families and patients.
Hard Rock Cafe, in partnership with global soccer icon Lionel Messi launched exclusive new merchandise just in time for one of the year’s most anticipated international soccer tournaments.
"It's always exciting to begin a major global tournament and this special new collection with Hard Rock gives fans even more to cheer about," said Lionel Messi. "Hard Rock creates the perfect atmosphere to enjoy great food and connect with fellow fans over a shared love of football, no matter where you are in the world." .
Lionel Messi announced the collection via an Instagram post today, where he donned one of the custom tees now available for purchase.
- Darren Criss & Julianne Hough co-host the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Crane Club in New York City on Sunday, June 8th
Just in time for Father’s Day, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan are opening up about fatherhood, connection, and growing up in the age of social media in the latest episode of Close Friends Only with Instagram.
Nicole Scherzinger wearing a full face of Revlon products on the Tony Awards 2025 red carpet.
This weekend, award-winning country singer and songwriter Ashley Cooke headlined the Busch Light Summer Music Series performance prior to Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.
Currently nominated for Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cooke performed fan-favorite songs from her debut album “shot in the dark” and No. 1 hits like “your place” right before the race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8. Cooke recently won her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year last year, and now, she’s building momentum for her sophomore album due later this year.
RaeLynn attends the Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest Pop-Up Sponsored by Heineken at Bell Bottoms Up in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter is showing her love, once again, to the breakout TV series “Adults” by resharing a viral TikTok of the cast singing along to her latest hit on her IG story - and fans are here for it.
The iconic singer officially gave the show her stamp of approval when she left a comment last week on Owen Thiele’s TikTok post stating “I love you and I love adults” followed by resharing the cast’s TikTok rendition of her new release “Manchild” on instagram. See HERE for the viral TikTok! The playful moment has left fans buzzing with speculation about season 2 and flooding the comment section with requests for a Sabrina cameo.
Chance the Rapper performing this past weekend at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.
Joey Graziadei spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS — fueling up and cooling off in Nashville.