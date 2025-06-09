HOT PICS! Nicole Scherzinger and Cynthia Erivo at The Tony Awards After Party; Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Rosanna Scotto Stir Up Cocktails at 'Fresco by Scotto' in NY

Hard Rock Cafe, in partnership with global soccer icon Lionel Messi launched exclusive new merchandise just in time for one of the year’s most anticipated international soccer tournaments.

"It's always exciting to begin a major global tournament and this special new collection with Hard Rock gives fans even more to cheer about," said Lionel Messi. "Hard Rock creates the perfect atmosphere to enjoy great food and connect with fellow fans over a shared love of football, no matter where you are in the world." .

Lionel Messi announced the collection via an Instagram post today, where he donned one of the custom tees now available for purchase.