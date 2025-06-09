or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Nicole Scherzinger and Cynthia Erivo at The Tony Awards After Party; Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Rosanna Scotto Stir Up Cocktails at 'Fresco by Scotto' in NY

ok magaizne hot pics june pp
Source: GETTY; Udo Salters Photography 
By:

June 9 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: GETTY

Nicole Scherzinger and Cynthia Erivo at The Tony Awards x Dewar’s MoMA After Party

Article continues below advertisement
dscowcdgzj
Source: GETTY

Julianne Hough and Brooke Shields Celebrate the 78th Annual Tony Awards with Baccarat and Dewar’s Scotch Whisky VIP Speakeasy

Article continues below advertisement
maksim chmerkovskiy and rosanna scotto
Source:  Udo Salters Photography 

Dancing With The Stars Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto stirring up Tetya Kapa cocktails at midtown hot spot Fresco by Scotto.

Article continues below advertisement
ryanreynolds

SickKids in Toronto celebrates 150 years of impact with a community birthday party featuring Ryan Reynolds, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, and SickKids families and patients.

Article continues below advertisement
messi
Source: HARD ROCK I

Hard Rock Cafe, in partnership with global soccer icon Lionel Messi launched exclusive new merchandise just in time for one of the year’s most anticipated international soccer tournaments.

"It's always exciting to begin a major global tournament and this special new collection with Hard Rock gives fans even more to cheer about," said Lionel Messi. "Hard Rock creates the perfect atmosphere to enjoy great food and connect with fellow fans over a shared love of football, no matter where you are in the world." .

Lionel Messi announced the collection via an Instagram post today, where he donned one of the custom tees now available for purchase.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne
Source: Matt Weinberger (@mweinbergerr)
  • Darren Criss & Julianne Hough co-host the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Crane Club in New York City on Sunday, June 8th
Article continues below advertisement
melo
Source: Carmelo & Kiyan Anthony for Instagram
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Just in time for Father’s Day, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan are opening up about fatherhood, connection, and growing up in the age of social media in the latest episode of Close Friends Only with Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole
Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger wearing a full face of Revlon products on the Tony Awards 2025 red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
ashley
Source: NASCAR, Busch Light

This weekend, award-winning country singer and songwriter Ashley Cooke headlined the Busch Light Summer Music Series performance prior to Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Currently nominated for Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cooke performed fan-favorite songs from her debut album “shot in the dark” and No. 1 hits like “your place” right before the race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8. Cooke recently won her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year last year, and now, she’s building momentum for her sophomore album due later this year.

Article continues below advertisement
raelynn
Source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group 

RaeLynn attends the Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest Pop-Up Sponsored by Heineken at Bell Bottoms Up in Nashville, Tennessee.

Article continues below advertisement
sabs
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/TikTok

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter is showing her love, once again, to the breakout TV series “Adults” by resharing a viral TikTok of the cast singing along to her latest hit on her IG story - and fans are here for it.

The iconic singer officially gave the show her stamp of approval when she left a comment last week on Owen Thiele’s TikTok post stating “I love you and I love adults” followed by resharing the cast’s TikTok rendition of her new release “Manchild” on instagram. See HERE for the viral TikTok! The playful moment has left fans buzzing with speculation about season 2 and flooding the comment section with requests for a Sabrina cameo.

Article continues below advertisement
chance
Source: nload (Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

Chance the Rapper performing this past weekend at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.

joey
Source: CELSIUS

Joey Graziadei spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS — fueling up and cooling off in Nashville.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.