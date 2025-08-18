or
HOT PICS! Meagan Good Celebrates Her Birthday at Townhouse Hotel in Cartagena, Colombia; Natalie Portman Films Scenes for Lena Dunham's New Film in NYC

Source: Courtesy of Nuestra Cartagena.;MEGA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

cartagena
Source: Courtesy of Nuestra Cartagena

Meagan Good celebrates her birthday on August 8th with family in Cartagena, Colombia at Townhouse Art Hotel.

cartagena
Source: Courtesy of Nuestra Cartagena.

Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors and family celebrate her birthday on August 8th in Cartagena, Colombia with a boat trip to Blue Apple Beach via Boating Cartagena

natalieportman
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman is seen on set filming a scene for her upcoming film 'Good Sex' , directed by Lena Dunham in New York City on August 12th 2025.

issa rae
Source: Jerritt Clark | Getty Images for Beverly Center
Issa Rae Brings Her Brands to Beverly Center for Exclusive Pop-Up Experience in Los Angeles

tayisha
Source: New York Mets

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams attends the New York Mets game against Seattle Mariners.

grace
Source: Steve Madden

The iconic NYC-born brand has tapped Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal to star in its new cinematic campaign, Everyone Has Something to Say About Shoes. Launching August 18, the four-part video series pairs standout Fall 2025 styles with equally bold personalities, capturing quick-witted café conversations that explore fashion, identity, and self-expression.

don julio
Source: Angela Pham

Tequila Don Julio and Majo Aguilar celebrate the release of her latest album ‘Mariachi Mío’ with a private celebration and special performance in New York City on August 14.

spotify
Source: Getty for Spotify

Maison ENHYPEN in Los Angeles with Spotify.

