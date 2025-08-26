HOT PICS! Cardi B Arrives in Style For Her Civil Court Case in LA ; ‘Summer House’ Stars Kyle, Lindsay and West Have Fun at US Open in New York
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!
Bravo's 'Summer House' cast members Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard and West Wilson Attend the US Open with Amazon in NYC.
Cardi B looks rugged up and chic as she arrives at court in Los Angeles for her civil case on 26th August 2025.
This weekend Shawn and Serena Levy hosted A Sense of Home’s New York Expansion Fundraiser at their Hamptons home, helping to bring awareness to this amazing organization. Chelsea Handler, Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Seinfeld, Nicole Ari Parker, and more were in attendance to support the Los Angeles-based nonprofit working to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes and community for youth aging out of foster care and those impacted by natural disasters.
Last night, This Is About Humanity co-founders Zoe Winkler Reinis, Elsa Marie Collins and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade held their 7th Annual Soiree. Special guests Annie Gonzalez, Diego Boneta, Demián Bichir, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Jessica Barden, Katharine McPhee Foster, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Xochitl Gomez, Wilmer Valderrama (pictured) and more joined the soiree honoring The Rosenthal Family for their generous support over the years.
Dale Moss wearing Oakley Meta HSTN glasses at a US Open-week event in New York, hosted by Instagram.
While hosting Love Island's Season 7 Reunion, Ariana Madix dazzled in TACORI, effortlessly mastering one of 2025’s biggest accessory trends: stackable jewelry. From layered necklaces including the Petal Diamond Pavé Necklace in 18kt Yellow Gold and the Multi Petal Diamond Necklace in Platinum, to stacked rings that were artfully mixed with earrings, her look struck the perfect balance of bold and elegant, proving that more is more when done right.
The upcoming NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway is quickly approaching on Sunday, August 31, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will be headlining the adrenaline-infused, pre-race Busch Light Summer Music Series concert!
