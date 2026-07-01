HOT PICS! Anne Hathaway Debuts Her Baby Bump in NYC; Bowen Yang Joins the Heritage Pride Parade in New York
July 1 2026, Published 10:15 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer
Anne Hathaway debuts her pregnant bump while out promoting her new film 'The Odyssey' in NYC.
SNL star Bowen Yang rides in the NYC Heritage of Pride March on Fifth Avenue in New York on 28th June 2026.
- HOT PICS! Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted at Women in Film & TV Muse Awards in NYC; Lisa Kudrow at HBO’s The Comeback Premiere in L.A
- HOT PICS! Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Sundance Film Festival as David Beckham Steps Out for Paris Fashion Week
- HOT PICS! Prince William and Kate Middleton Shine at the BAFTAs in London; Sofia Vergara and Ashley Graham Turn Heads at South Beach Food & Wine Festival
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Cristiano Petroni, celebrity chef and restaurateur, sits in the brand new BMW X5 during the evening reception following the Home of X event at the Grand Bohemian Lodge, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 in Greenville, S.C.
Rosie DiMare and Kelsey Swanson swap jerseys at the France vs. Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026™ match with Casamigos in New Jersey.