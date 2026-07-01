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HOT PICS! Anne Hathaway Debuts Her Baby Bump in NYC; Bowen Yang Joins the Heritage Pride Parade in New York

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Source: MEGA

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

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July 1 2026, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer

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annehathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway debuts her pregnant bump while out promoting her new film 'The Odyssey' in NYC.

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bowen yang
Source: MEGA

SNL star Bowen Yang rides in the NYC Heritage of Pride March on Fifth Avenue in New York on 28th June 2026.

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Source: Supplied

Cristiano Petroni, celebrity chef and restaurateur, sits in the brand new BMW X5 during the evening reception following the Home of X event at the Grand Bohemian Lodge, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 in Greenville, S.C.

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Source: Getty for Casamigos

Rosie DiMare and Kelsey Swanson swap jerseys at the France vs. Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026™ match with Casamigos in New Jersey.

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