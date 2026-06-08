HOT PICS! Doja Cat Serves Up One Of Her Wildest Fashion Moments Yet In Paris; Luke Evans keeps the Tony Awards celebrations going in NYC
June 8 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!
Doja Cat wore a wacky outfit when photographed leaving the event 'Doja Cat Mac' at Sephora Champs Elysees in Paris on June 8th 2026.
- HOT PICS! Nicole Scherzinger and Cynthia Erivo at The Tony Awards After Party; Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Rosanna Scotto Stir Up Cocktails at 'Fresco by Scotto' in NY
- HOT PICS! Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray and Kirsten Dunst Shine at Chanel Haute Couture Book Launch; Elsa Hosk & Kelsey Merritt Turn Heads at the Allies of Skin x VIOLET GREY NYFW Event
- HOT PICS! Cher Performs at Private Dolce Party in Rome; Jason Derulo Shows Up Shirtless To His L'Opera Performance in St Tropez
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Luke Evans celebrated his Tony Award nomination for The Rocky Horror Show at an exclusive after-party hosted by Chrome Horse Society Tequila founder Jack Morgan and Club Bohemia at Gitano NYC on June 8.
The star-studded gathering brought together Broadway talent including Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Stephanie Hsu, with guests sipping signature Chrome Horse Society Tequila cocktails inspired by the show's Glam Rock spirit long after the final curtain call.