or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hot Pics
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Doja Cat Serves Up One Of Her Wildest Fashion Moments Yet In Paris; Luke Evans keeps the Tony Awards celebrations going in NYC

OK! HOT PICS
Source: MEGA; BFA

Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Summer!

Profile Image

June 8 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
dojacat
Source: MEGA

Doja Cat wore a wacky outfit when photographed leaving the event 'Doja Cat Mac' at Sephora Champs Elysees in Paris on June 8th 2026.

MORE ON:
Hot Pics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

chrome bfa copy
Source: BFA

Luke Evans celebrated his Tony Award nomination for The Rocky Horror Show at an exclusive after-party hosted by Chrome Horse Society Tequila founder Jack Morgan and Club Bohemia at Gitano NYC on June 8.

The star-studded gathering brought together Broadway talent including Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Stephanie Hsu, with guests sipping signature Chrome Horse Society Tequila cocktails inspired by the show's Glam Rock spirit long after the final curtain call.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.