HOT PICS! Shakira Wows During the World Cup Final Halftime Show; 50 Cent Takes the Stage at Sports Illustrated's Beyond the Pitch in NYC
July 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
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On the eve of the World Cup Championship, Sports Illustrated celebrated the close of the World’s Soccer Championship in NYC with a star-studded event, SI Beyond The Pitch New York, headlined by 50 Cent and Diplo at the the iconic Cipriani Wall Street.
Bringing together the worlds of sports, entertainment, music, fashion and culture for an unforgettable nightcelebrity attendees including Gronk, Camille Kostek, Josh Hart, Jake Paul, Jordan Chiles, Cooper DeJean, FoodGOD, Eric Adams, Jutta Leerdam, Meredith Marks, Roger Clemens, and Paul Pierce.
Shakira performs at half time during the FIFA World Cup Final match between Spain;Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford; NJ
When it comes to arriving in style, celebrities including Kevin Costner, Claire Holt and Morgan Riddle know exactly who to call. These stars have all been spotted using Blacklane, the premium chauffeur service that's become a go-to for seamless luxury transportation to airports, red carpets and life's biggest celebrations.
Whether it's whisking celebrities to events, transporting wedding guests to the ceremony and reception, or ensuring every airport pickup goes off without a hitch, Blacklane takes the stress out of travel with professional chauffeurs, luxury vehicles and pre-booked rides—so the only thing left to worry about is celebrating.
- HOT PICS! Justin Bieber Shows Off His Basketball Skills on the Court in LA; 50 Cent Toasts His New 505 Edition Branson Cognac in NYC
- HOT PICS! Anne Hathaway Debuts Her Baby Bump in NYC; Bowen Yang Joins the Heritage Pride Parade in New York
- HOT PICS! 'RHOM' Stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova Attend Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami; Kelsey Merritt at Ralph Lauren Fall Runway Show in NY
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Ryan Reynolds at 2026 Fanatic Fest -Day 4 at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC on 19th Juyl 2026
Katy Perry performs during the Lucca Summer Festival 2026 concert in Italy on July 19, 2026.
Draymond Green and Julia Garner in the Casamigos suite during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final.