PHOTOS HOT PICS! Shakira Wows During the World Cup Final Halftime Show; 50 Cent Takes the Stage at Sports Illustrated's Beyond the Pitch in NYC Source: MEGA; Authentic Live, a Division of Authentic Brands Group Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Summer OK! Staff July 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer

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Source: Authentic Live, a Division of Authentic Brands Group

On the eve of the World Cup Championship, Sports Illustrated celebrated the close of the World’s Soccer Championship in NYC with a star-studded event, SI Beyond The Pitch New York, headlined by 50 Cent and Diplo at the the iconic Cipriani Wall Street. Bringing together the worlds of sports, entertainment, music, fashion and culture for an unforgettable nightcelebrity attendees including Gronk, Camille Kostek, Josh Hart, Jake Paul, Jordan Chiles, Cooper DeJean, FoodGOD, Eric Adams, Jutta Leerdam, Meredith Marks, Roger Clemens, and Paul Pierce.

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Source: MEGA

Shakira performs at half time during the FIFA World Cup Final match between Spain;Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford; NJ

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Source: Blacklane; MEGA

When it comes to arriving in style, celebrities including Kevin Costner, Claire Holt and Morgan Riddle know exactly who to call. These stars have all been spotted using Blacklane, the premium chauffeur service that's become a go-to for seamless luxury transportation to airports, red carpets and life's biggest celebrations. Whether it's whisking celebrities to events, transporting wedding guests to the ceremony and reception, or ensuring every airport pickup goes off without a hitch, Blacklane takes the stress out of travel with professional chauffeurs, luxury vehicles and pre-booked rides—so the only thing left to worry about is celebrating.

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Ryan Reynolds at 2026 Fanatic Fest -Day 4 at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC on 19th Juyl 2026

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Source: MEGA

Katy Perry performs during the Lucca Summer Festival 2026 concert in Italy on July 19, 2026.

Source: Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila