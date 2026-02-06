HOT PICS! From Shaq’s Fun House to Travis Kelce DJ Sets - The Wildest Super Bowl Parties in San Francisco
Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Super Bowl weekend takes over San Francisco in full force, as the city delivers nonstop star power long before kickoff on Sunday.
From ultra-exclusive VIP parties and packed concert stages to celeb-filled rooftops and late-night DJ sets,
OK! has an inside look at all the must-see moments, surprise appearances and unforgettable parties lighting up Super Bowl weekend across San Francisco.
Adam Devine and Blake Anderson at Sports Illustrated and Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends presented by Cash App & VISA . The exclusive Thursday night Super Bowl kickoff event in San Fran hosted by George and Claire Kittle, welcomed Tight Ends including Baltimore Ravens’ Isaiah Likely, Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland, San Francisco 49ers’ Jake Tonges, New Orleans Saints’ Juwan Johnson, as well as Kelce.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated the launch of its WAGS issue with an exclusive event at Authentic House, produced by Authentic Live. The night brought together the women at the center of this cultural shift, plus a true “who’s who” of athletes, partners, and past SI Swim talent. Notable attendees included Patrick & Brittany Mahomes (above), Ilona Maher, Haley Cavinder, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, George & Claire Kittle, and Jake Ferguson, among others.
On Friday, February 6, 2026, legendary football fans Don Crisman, 89 (Kennebunk, Maine), Tom Henschel, 83 (Pittsburgh, Pa.), and Gregory Eaton, 86 (Detroit, Mich.) of the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club” celebrate their 60th big game and retirement at the Hard Rock Cafe San Francisco.
Sam Hartman and Matt James attended the Sports Illustrated Golf Invitational presented by Izod and Rockport with special guest Cam Skattebo onThursday Feb 5th, 2026.
Recording artist Sombr brings poppi’s VIBES cans to his “Homewrecker” single release party in Los Angeles.
Brooks Nader, and her sister Sarah Jane Nader, were courtside at the Knicks v. Nuggets game with Saie’s CEO and Founder, Laney Crowell at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Yesterday, Bay Area-based Invisalign, NFL and local 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk took over the SBX ‘Smile Zone’ hosting a flag football clinic for a Special Olympics team. One dedicated Special Olympics coach received surprise tickets to the Super Bowl as a “thank you” for their commitment to community.