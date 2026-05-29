HOT PICS! Kristin Cavallari, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black and More Turn Up the Heat at Miami Swim Week

Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To for Swim Week in Miami

The hottest stars are bringing the heat to Miami!

Miami Swim Week is officially underway, with models, influencers, athletes and celebrities descending on South Florida for a week packed with runway shows, exclusive parties, brand activations and beachfront events.

From jaw-dropping bikini moments to behind-the-scenes snapshots and star-studded celebrations, OK! has rounded up all the can't-miss photos from the biggest swimwear event of the year.

Scroll through to see all the hottest pics from Miami Swim Week 2026 an d all the other big events of the week!