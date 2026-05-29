HOT PICS! Kristin Cavallari, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black and More Turn Up the Heat at Miami Swim Week
May 29 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The hottest stars are bringing the heat to Miami!
Miami Swim Week is officially underway, with models, influencers, athletes and celebrities descending on South Florida for a week packed with runway shows, exclusive parties, brand activations and beachfront events.
From jaw-dropping bikini moments to behind-the-scenes snapshots and star-studded celebrations, OK! has rounded up all the can't-miss photos from the biggest swimwear event of the year.
Scroll through to see all the hottest pics from Miami Swim Week 2026 an d all the other big events of the week!
Kristin Cavalari took to the runway as Shop Resa X Uncommon James showcased their Resort 2027 collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach.
Rapper, and singer song writer, Kodak Black made a splash at Miami Swim Week- The Shows blending his signature bold style with the season’s sun kissed glamour.
Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame (SIHOF) honorees Megan Thee Stallion and Melissa Odabash share a backstage moment at PARAISO Miami Swim Week following Odabash’s “RIVIERA: La Côte d’Azur” runway presentation
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Ema Savahl showcases In Goddesses We Trust: Persephone collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach.
Amaretto Swimwear showcased their Resort 2027 collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach
Hannah Del Mar showcased their Resort 2027 collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach.