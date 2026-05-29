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HOT PICS! Kristin Cavallari, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black and More Turn Up the Heat at Miami Swim Week

HOT PICS- OK! MAGAZINE USA
Source: GETTY,Supplied

Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To for Swim Week in Miami

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May 29 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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The hottest stars are bringing the heat to Miami!

Miami Swim Week is officially underway, with models, influencers, athletes and celebrities descending on South Florida for a week packed with runway shows, exclusive parties, brand activations and beachfront events.

From jaw-dropping bikini moments to behind-the-scenes snapshots and star-studded celebrations, OK! has rounded up all the can't-miss photos from the biggest swimwear event of the year.

Scroll through to see all the hottest pics from Miami Swim Week 2026 an d all the other big events of the week!

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kristin cavalarri
Source: MSW-The Shows : Courtesy of Getty Images

Kristin Cavalari took to the runway as Shop Resa X Uncommon James showcased their Resort 2027 collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach.

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kodak black hot pics
Source: Supplied

Rapper, and singer song writer, Kodak Black made a splash at Miami Swim Week- The Shows blending his signature bold style with the season’s sun kissed glamour.

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megan
Source: TARA INK

Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame (SIHOF) honorees Megan Thee Stallion and Melissa Odabash share a backstage moment at PARAISO Miami Swim Week following Odabash’s “RIVIERA: La Côte d’Azur” runway presentation

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ema savahi
Source: MSW-The Shows : Courtesy of Getty Images

Ema Savahl showcases In Goddesses We Trust: Persephone collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach.

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amaretto swimwear
Source: MSW-The Shows : Courtesy of Getty Images

Amaretto Swimwear showcased their Resort 2027 collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach

hannah delmar
Source: MSW-The Shows : Courtesy of Getty Images

Hannah Del Mar showcased their Resort 2027 collection during Miami Swim Week®The Shows on Wednesday, May 27 at Mondrian South Beach.

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