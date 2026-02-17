or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hot Shots
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Rose Byrne Shines at the Independent Spirit Awards in L.A., Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Glam It Up at Power of Love Gala in Vegas

HOT PICS
Source: MEGA; Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Profile Image

Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this week!

Article continues below advertisement
rosebyrne
Source: MEGA

Rose Byrne on the red carpet at 41st Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 16th where she won best lead performance.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
ellamae
Source: Courtesy of EOS

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai made a surprise appearance at eosBush on Main event in NYC last Thursday, performing songs from her new album “Do You Still Love Me?”. The performance was a highlight of the event, which celebrated the launch of eos’ newest Cashmere Shave Oil scent, Coconut Waters!

Article continues below advertisement
f ef abfd adacaaefc
Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Spike Lee, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock, and Guy Oseary at Kenny ‘The Jet” Smith’s Flyhouse All-star party presented by Resorts World. During NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Kenny “The Jet” Smith once again brought together sports, entertainment, and business power players for his annual FlyHouse All-Star Celebration at the iconic Sheats–Goldstein residence, presented in partnership with Resorts World and Flyhouse Aviation. The black-tie evening stood out as one of the most sought-after invitations of the weekend, drawing a highly curated mix of athletes, executives, entertainers, and NBA ownership.

Article continues below advertisement
rande gerber and cindy crawford photo by bryan steffygetty images for keep memory alive
Source: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrated Valentine’s Day at the 30th anniversary of Keep Memory Alive’s Power of Love gala in Las Vegas on Feb. 14 to support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The event raised critical funds for patients and their families affected by brain disorders.

Article continues below advertisement
tylercameron
Source: @elevatedmediafl

On February 14, Saint James Iced Tea hosted a branded sampling bar at the Palm Tree Music Festival in West Palm Beach, passing out complimentary bottles to GA festival-goers, while the teas were also sold at concessions throughout the festival. Notable guests such as Tyler Cameron, Harry Raftus, Silvana Mojica, and Ana Wolfermann, joined the brand at a VIP table to enjoy Saint James’ refreshing, flavor-packed, 100% organic ready-to-drink iced tea.

Article continues below advertisement
img
Source: The Lions
MORE ON:
Hot Shots

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The Lions supermodel Maria Klaumann getting ready to walk the Christian Cowan runway during NYFW on February 13 2026.

Article continues below advertisement
img
Source: The Boiling Crab

Jaime Jaquez Jr. returned to his UCLA roots Friday night, working alongside the crew at The Boiling Crab in Westwood during All-Star Weekend. The collaboration included a donation to the Jaquez Family Scholarship Fund, supporting tuition, housing, and essential needs for freshmen.

Article continues below advertisement
june
Source: Rachpoot/INSTARimages

What’s it like to walk in June Ambrose’s shoes at NYFW?

Well on Friday, Feb. 13th, the legendary celebrity stylist stopped traffic after the Christian Cowan show in lace-up stiletto pumps from her sporty-chic collab with Naturalizer, paired with a Sergio Hudson dress, Paloma Wool rugby knit and her signature accessory - a high-top hat from Essenshel.

Article continues below advertisement
heated
Source: Courtesy of tm:rw

Heated Rivalry’s Ksenia Daniele Kharlamova made her New York City debut with a fan meet and greet at tm:rw, the home of innovation in Times Square, on Sunday, February 15, drawing a line around the block that brought traffic to a standstill outside the store. The event marked her first visit to NYC and brought together fans for an interactive afternoon inside the three-level experiential retail destination in the heart of the iconic district.

Article continues below advertisement
carson
Source: Carson Roney

Carson Roney attends All Star Weekend.

carl
Source: Casey Kelbaugh / @photo_by_cka

Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Venita Aspen and Natalie Lim Suarez at the Express x WWW Styling Suite at Fashion Week.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.