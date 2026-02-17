PHOTOS HOT PICS! Rose Byrne Shines at the Independent Spirit Awards in L.A., Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Glam It Up at Power of Love Gala in Vegas Source: MEGA; Bryan Steffy/Getty Images OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. OK! Staff Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA

Rose Byrne on the red carpet at 41st Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 16th where she won best lead performance.

Source: Courtesy of EOS

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai made a surprise appearance at eos’ Bush on Main event in NYC last Thursday, performing songs from her new album “Do You Still Love Me?”. The performance was a highlight of the event, which celebrated the launch of eos’ newest Cashmere Shave Oil scent, Coconut Waters!

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Spike Lee, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock, and Guy Oseary at Kenny ‘The Jet” Smith’s Flyhouse All-star party presented by Resorts World. During NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Kenny “The Jet” Smith once again brought together sports, entertainment, and business power players for his annual FlyHouse All-Star Celebration at the iconic Sheats–Goldstein residence, presented in partnership with Resorts World and Flyhouse Aviation. The black-tie evening stood out as one of the most sought-after invitations of the weekend, drawing a highly curated mix of athletes, executives, entertainers, and NBA ownership.

Source: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrated Valentine’s Day at the 30th anniversary of Keep Memory Alive’s Power of Love gala in Las Vegas on Feb. 14 to support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The event raised critical funds for patients and their families affected by brain disorders.

Source: @elevatedmediafl

On February 14, Saint James Iced Tea hosted a branded sampling bar at the Palm Tree Music Festival in West Palm Beach, passing out complimentary bottles to GA festival-goers, while the teas were also sold at concessions throughout the festival. Notable guests such as Tyler Cameron, Harry Raftus, Silvana Mojica, and Ana Wolfermann, joined the brand at a VIP table to enjoy Saint James’ refreshing, flavor-packed, 100% organic ready-to-drink iced tea.

Source: The Lions

The Lions supermodel Maria Klaumann getting ready to walk the Christian Cowan runway during NYFW on February 13 2026.

Source: The Boiling Crab

Jaime Jaquez Jr. returned to his UCLA roots Friday night, working alongside the crew at The Boiling Crab in Westwood during All-Star Weekend. The collaboration included a donation to the Jaquez Family Scholarship Fund, supporting tuition, housing, and essential needs for freshmen.

Source: Rachpoot/INSTARimages

What’s it like to walk in June Ambrose’s shoes at NYFW? Well on Friday, Feb. 13th, the legendary celebrity stylist stopped traffic after the Christian Cowan show in lace-up stiletto pumps from her sporty-chic collab with Naturalizer, paired with a Sergio Hudson dress, Paloma Wool rugby knit and her signature accessory - a high-top hat from Essenshel.

Source: Courtesy of tm:rw

Heated Rivalry’s Ksenia Daniele Kharlamova made her New York City debut with a fan meet and greet at tm:rw, the home of innovation in Times Square, on Sunday, February 15, drawing a line around the block that brought traffic to a standstill outside the store. The event marked her first visit to NYC and brought together fans for an interactive afternoon inside the three-level experiential retail destination in the heart of the iconic district.

Source: Carson Roney

Carson Roney attends All Star Weekend.

Source: Casey Kelbaugh / @photo_by_cka